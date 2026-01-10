A former Arsenal footballer has explained why he is “worried” that two transfers could cost the English giants the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, having built a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 21 games.

The north London outfit have the best squad in the Premier League after spending around £250m to complete their squad in the summer, with this business ensuring they have quality options in every position.

Arsenal were held to a nervy 0-0 draw against Liverpool on Thursday, but Man City also dropped points and they should have enough to end their trophy drought this season.

However, former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has explained why he is “worried” about Man City potentially landing Marc Guehi after Antoine Semenyo this month.

“It’s enough at the moment but there’s still a lot of games,” Smith told the In the Mixer podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, when asked about Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League.

READ: Neville accused of ‘frankly disgraceful’ Arsenal reaction and ‘inflammatory’ Liverpool comments

“I’m a bit worried about Manchester City, bringing in Antoine Semenyo and if they can get Marc Guehi.

“I don’t like that at all, because as City are at the moment, Arsenal are better in terms of their squad.”

Smith added: “Arsenal are doing the necessary at the moment.

“If City are breathing down their necks with four or five games to go, how are Arsenal going to handle it? That is one question.

“But I do think Arsenal are mature enough now to be in that position and handle the pressure, but we will see.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Neville fumes at Arsenal ‘idiot’; Liverpool players should’ve ‘whacked him and taken the red card’

* Arsenal ‘ready’ to hijack Man City transfer as two ‘huge’ issues threaten move to Etihad

* Arsenal star knocks Haaland off top of Premier League player power rankings

Regarding Guehi, Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has explained why he thinks the centre-back is likely to join Man City this month.

“That’s the key point. He probably wanted to be a free agent, but with Man City having urgent defensive problems, we will see if they’ll really go for him,” Di Marzio told AceOdds.com.

“If Man City go for a player, they usually get him. They will make a good offer to Crystal Palace and Guehi. They can afford it.”

“Otherwise, he’s free to wait for Bayern Munich or Liverpool. He’s in the perfect position because he can ask for a big salary as he’s free. If Man City says they want him, he will go.

“I think this is the deal of January, after Semenyo to Man City. Guehi can be the biggest deal of the Premier League in this window.”