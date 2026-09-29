According to reports, Arsenal will make a ‘serious play’ to sign Erling Haaland if Manchester City are relegated following the FFP case.

Haaland is among the Man City players who could leave after reports said the club was found guilty on 114 of 115 FFP charges.

A verdict has yet to be officially announced, but reports say Man City have been found guilty on almost all charges after the Premier League referred them to an independent comission following a four-year probe into the club’s alleged conduct.

Man City face severe consequences if their guilt is proven following a potential appeal, with punishments including a fine, transfer ban, points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Especially if Man City are relegated, they also run the risk of losing key players to rival clubs, with Haaland among those who would inevitably move elsewhere in this scenario.

READ: The only thing Man City are guilty of is ‘trying to level up the playing field’ after ‘blind panic’ of ‘cartel’



Earlier this week, a report claimed Haaland has already decided that he intends to leave Man City if they are relegated from the Premier League, with Arsenal among those linked with the world-class striker.

Arsenal’s stance on signing Erling Haaland revealed

Now, a report from Football Transfers claims Arsenal are ‘ready’ to make a move for Haaland if Man City are relegated.

It is said that Arsenal are already ‘laying the groundwork’ to sign Haaland, and they ‘would, without a shadow of a doubt, make a serious play’ for him if Man City suffer relegation.

READ MORE: Ranking the eight Premier League clubs who lost the most players to Manchester City



It is also claimed that Arsenal would be willing to go to extreme lengths to sign Haaland after they showed in the summer that they are willing to make a statement signing by pursuing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The report explains:

‘Although that move [Vinicius Junior to Arsenal] did not happen, it was still a statement of intent from the reigning Premier League champions that they will not shy away from signing superstars. ‘Clearly, there is still a huge amount that would have to happen before Haaland to Arsenal becomes a realistic possibility, but sources have been very clear that Mikel Arteta’s side plan on being in the conversation for Haaland and are prepared to make a major financial commitment to get any deal done should City be heavily punished.’

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