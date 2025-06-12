RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko has been ‘advised’ to reject one summer transfer amid interest from Premier League giants Arsenal.

Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in recent years as the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the best young strikers in Europe.

The Gunners reportedly pursued the Slovenia international during the 2024 summer transfer window, but they missed out on their main target after he decided to remain at RB Leipzig for one more year.

Interest in Sesko has grown over the past 12 months as he grabbed 21 goals and six assists in his 45 appearances for RB Leipzig in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal are understood to be the main Premier League club interested in Sesko, but recent reports have suggested that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal have plotted a move for the Bundesliga standout ahead of the Club World Cup.

It would be disappointing if Sesko moves to the Saudi Pro League, considering the rival offers on the table, and Slovenia manager Matjaz Kek reckons he should snub Al-Hilal and other Middle East sides.

“Benjamin Sesko and Saudi Arabia? I would advise him to never go there, at least not at his age,” Kek said.

On the interest from Arsenal and other elite European clubs, Kek added: “This is a great recognition, these are clubs that mean a lot.

“It’s not that I underestimate the Saudi Pro League. On the contrary, I worked there at Al-Ittihad and the club is still a part of me.

“I also watch the league regularly… but the time will come for Benjamin Sesko for that.

“I am convinced that Benjamin himself and the people who care for him will be smart enough to make the right solution.

“That means going somewhere where he can play football because that is the only way he can be happy.”

Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres has also been linked with Arsenal and conflicting reports have emerged regarding whether they prefer him or Gyokeres.

A report from Football Transfers claims there are two key reasons behind Arsenal’s decision ‘to sign’ Sesko over 27-year-old Gyokeres, with the RB Leipzig star’s ‘openness to fight for the starting spot and his age profile giving him the edge in the internal decision-making process’.

Arsenal’s ‘current plan’ is to ‘rotate’ their next striker signing with Kai Havertz and ‘Sesko is more than willing to come into a highly competitive environment at the Emirates’, while ‘Gyokeres wants to be the clear first-choice option’.

