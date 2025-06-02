Striker targets Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko with the Arsenal badge

According to reports, RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko ‘could cost £93million’ as Arsenal weigh up a move for him or Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Slovenian international Sesko is one of the Gunners’ top transfer targets this summer and is reportedly Mikel Arteta’s preferred option over Gyokeres.

While Gyokeres has a far superior goal record, Sesko plays in the Bundesliga – a stronger league than the Portuguese top flight.

Gyokeres netted 39 goals in 33 league appearances in 2024/25, compared to Sesko’s 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga games.

Despite being less prolific and potentially more expensive, Sesko is four years younger and already competing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

It’s a difficult decision for Arsenal manager Arteta, but one thing is clear: the club will sign a new striker this summer.

Transfer journalist Sami Mokbel has provided an update on the situation in a BBC Q&A, offering some clarity for Arsenal fans.

Asked whether Gyokeres or Sesko is more likely to sign, Mokbel revealed that Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak was originally Arsenal’s main target, but that deal is now off the table.

‘Hi Sam, that’s the question on the lips of every Arsenal fan isn’t it? There isn’t a straightforward answer, unfortunately,’ Mokbel said.

‘Alexander Isak was always the club’s main target but I think it is safe to concede that deal cannot happen.

‘So in terms of Gyokeres or Sesko – my information is that the club are working towards confirming the frameworks of both deals before making a final decision on which to proceed with.

‘Sesko has near universal backing at the Emirates but, crucially, will be the more expensive deal.

‘Gyokeres’ chances of moving to Arsenal have increased since Andrea Berta’s appointment as sporting director.

‘Price is key here. Sesko ticks many boxes in terms of profile, he is younger than Gyokeres and plays in a stronger league (the Bundesliga) according to recruitment data.

‘But some of the reported figures indicate he could cost £93million.

‘Gyokeres is more economical, but would see the club divert from their longer-term strategy given Sesko has always been a target.’

