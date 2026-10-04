Arsenal have £84million worth of Bundesliga attacking talent in sight, with money reportedly set aside to kick off their spending in the final third.

The Gunners were looking to add talent in the attack in the summer, but missed out on big names such as Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers. They did sign Christos Tzolis, but evidently wanted more.

Reports continue to state that Arsenal are hoping to add more firepower to their final third in the coming windows.

According to Fussball News, the performances of Antonio Nusa at RB Leipzig have caught the eye in north London. Left-winger Nusa has two goals and two assists in four Bundesliga games this season.

Following that early-season burst, the Norwegian has Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa all eyeing him. There’s also a lot of interest in Italy, from Roma, Inter and AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli.

But it’s interest from Arsenal it’s said could become most concrete.

Mikel Arteta’s side are said to be working on an initial formal offer of around €40million (£34m).

But it might be that they have to wait to land Nusa, as Leipzig are said to have no interest in letting him go in January.

Further to that, the star is contracted until 2029, so his club are under no pressure to sell any time soon.

Arsenal keen on Igor Matanovic

Nusa is not the only in-form Bundesliga attacker being watched by Arsenal currently.

Caught Offside reports the Gunners are on a growing list of clubs making regular checks on Freiburg’s 6ft 5in machine Igor Matanovic.

In seven games in all competitions this season, Matanovic has six goals and two assists. In the Bundesliga, he’s only one goal behind the leaders.

The report suggests there’s a clear sense the striker is going to earn a big move soon, and alongside Arsenal, he has admiration from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The London clubs are believed to have had officials at Matanovic’s games this season.

The report suggests the striker could have moved for £30million in the summer, though his price has now risen to £50million following a stellar start to this campaign.

That means that if Arsenal were to sign both him and Nusa, they’d be parting with £84million – and given Leipzig’s stance, even that might not be enough to add the Bundesliga pair.

READ MORE: Arsenal told one vulnerability that could cost them back-to-back Premier League titles