Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta could be moved on at the end of the season if ‘clear conditions’ are not met, according to reports.

Goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland saw Arsenal lose 2-1 to second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Arsenal were made to pay for missed chances as Haaland’s second-half strike settled the match after Kai Havertz had cancelled out Cherki’s opener.

That means that Man City are now three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand and the momentum now seems to be with Pep Guardiola’s side, who can go top if they win their match against Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Arsenal had a comfy lead until recently with two losses in a row against Bournemouth and Man City seeing the Citizens reel them back in.

That has seen supporters negatively react to Arteta on social media and beyond, with some claiming that another manager would have guided them to Premier League glory this season.

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And now reports in Spain are claiming that the Arsenal board ‘is beginning to question whether the project has reached its peak under their leadership’.

The report adds: ‘Despite the evident progress, the lack of silverware in a season where the team was considered a favorite could have consequences.

‘The conditions seem clear: if Arsenal fail to win the Premier League or at least reach the Champions League final, Arteta’s future could be seriously jeopardized. The pressure at a club of this stature leaves no room for failure at crucial moments.’

Speaking before the match against Man City, David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed that Arsenal are keen to keep Arteta around.

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Ornstein said in Q&A for The Athletic: “I’m sure Arsenal want Arteta to continue into next season and beyond (he’s contracted until June 2027 at present), while it sounds from Arteta’s own words as though he wants the same.

“If things go badly for them between now and the summer, I’m sure there will be some very difficult conversations, and it would be naive of me to say I can’t see a world in which he departs – nothing surprises you in football and (for various reasons) I would say that about pretty much every Premier League club at the moment.

“So, the intention is clear – but obviously there is a lot riding on the weeks ahead.”

Owen: This isn’t the time for any negativity at all

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen insists this “isn’t the time for any negativity at all” at Arsenal with Arteta still having a chance of winning the title.

When asked if Arteta should face the sack if they fail to win the title, Owen told the Daily Star: No, Mikel is coming up against one of the greatest managers of all time and you are sitting second against him. Arsenal are improving all the time and challenging for the title year in year out. He is doing a great job and look at how close they’ve been over the years.

“In the Champions League Arsenal have now reached back to back Champions League semi-finals, which is no mean feat. They have the chance to reach the final and go one step further this year.

“This isn’t the time for any negativity at all. Arsenal can still win the League and Champions League.

“They have a very competitive squad, which will only continue to get stronger, so no, if they don’t win the league, then I don’t think he should be sacked.”

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