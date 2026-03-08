Martin Odegaard has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United have been made aware of the transfer fee they need to pay to bring Martin Odegaard to Old Trafford, with Arsenal also placing a hefty price tag on Gabriel Martinelli, according to a report.

Odegaard is the Arsenal captain, but that has not stopped the former Real Madrid attacking midfielder from being the subject of speculation.

The 27-year-old’s importance in the Arsenal team appears to be dwindling, with the Norway international making only 13 starts in the Premier League and just two starts in the Champions League so far this season.

Odegaard has been unfortunate with shoulder, knee and muscle injuries this season, but even when fit and available, he has not always been used in the starting line-up by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

A speculative report in February 2026 claimed that Odegaard has ‘instructed his agent to open talks with Manchester United’.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have since dismissed suggestions that Odegaard wants to leave Arsenal, who themselves want to keep hold of their creative star.

However, speculation persists on Odegaard’s future, with CaughtOffSide now reporting that Arsenal want €100million for the Norway international.

The report has claimed that while Odegaard is ‘not pushing for a move’ away from the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal are willing to sell him should a club come in with an offer of €100m.

Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid are the clubs named in the report as interested parties in Odegaard.

Odegaard is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2028.

The 27-year-old creative midfielder has played 225 matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far in his career, scoring 42 goals and providing 45 assists in the process.

Gabriel Martinelli has also been linked with moves away from Arsenal this summer, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid keen on the Brazil international winger.

Like Odegaard, Martinelli’s impact on the team at Arsenal has also dwindled this season.

The 24-year-old winger has made only nine starts in the Premier League and just four starts in the Champions League for the Gunners so far this season.

CaughtOffSide has reported that Arsenal want €65m for Martinelli, who is ‘more likely to leave’ than Odegaard this summer.

The winger is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, with an option to extend it by a further year.

Martinelli has scored 62 goals and given 33 assists in 263 appearances for Arsenal so far in his career.

