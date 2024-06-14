Arsenal set price as forward ‘informs’ Arteta he will ‘assess transfer options’

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has informed the club he wants to assess his options in the summer transfer market, according to David Ornstein.

Nelson made his Arsenal debut when he was 17 when he was regarded as the best young player in the club’s youth academy.

While he has blossomed into a decent player, the 24-year-old has failed to reach the heights initially expected of him.

After a 2022/23 campaign coming off the bench, Nelson signed a new four-year contract with the option to extend until 2028.

Minutes were very hard to come by in 23/24, starting five times across all competitions.

Nelson knows what he signed up for as an emergency option on the wing but it looks like he doesn’t fancy sitting on the Emirates bench for another three years.

Premier League clubs ‘interested’ in Arsenal winger

According to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, Nelson ‘has informed Arsenal that he wants to assess his options for a potential transfer this summer’.

Ornstein reveals that the Gunners received offers for the English winger in the January transfer window but Mikel Arteta did not want to sell as he targeted glory in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal would be open to selling and have set an asking price of ‘£20million including add-ons’.

There is interest coming from within the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham all ‘interested’.

Palace could be in the market for a new right-winger with Michael Olise attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich.

Olise reportedly has a £60m release clause in his contract, though Chelsea are looking to pay that fee across add-ons and instalments.

The Blues including a player – possibly Noni Madueke – in a potential deal is not ruled out either.

But should Palace not receive a player in exchange for Olise, Nelson could be a very good option for Oliver Glasner.

