According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘set to open new contract talks’ with England international Bukayo Saka.

Saka has been sorely missed in recent months as Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes have faded with table-toppers Liverpool 12 points clear with nine games remaining.

Arsenal have struggled in front of goal this season as they became overly reliant on Saka and set pieces before the 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in December.

The Gunners are fifth in our 2024/25 open-play goals Premier League table, while Saka has nine goals and 13 assists in his 24 appearances across all competitions.

With Arsenal increasingly likely to finish second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, they can focus on the Champions League ahead of their quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on April 8.

Speaking at the weekend, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on Saka’s potential return from injury.

“He is going to be here [at the Arsenal training ground], hopefully more with ball at his feet than he has had,” Arteta said.

“That will mean he is passing the ball and shooting and running and everything. He has done quite a lot already on the pitch working on his own.

“Next we need to arrange it with people around him in a more competitive training session and see how he goes with that.

“He’s getting closer, he’s stepping up and making a very good progress I would say. So, let’s see when we start to throw him in with the team, how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly.”

While Arteta and Arsenal’s coaching staff are focused on easing Saka back into action, club chiefs are ‘set to open formal contract talks’, according to BBC reporter Sami Mokbel.

Saka’s current deal expires in 2027 and Arsenal are reportedly ‘hopeful’ of an ‘agreement’ amid two ‘factors’.