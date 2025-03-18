Arsenal ‘set’ for ‘formal contract talks’ with ‘top priority’ Saka as two ‘factors’ boost contract ‘hopes’
According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘set to open new contract talks’ with England international Bukayo Saka.
Saka has been sorely missed in recent months as Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes have faded with table-toppers Liverpool 12 points clear with nine games remaining.
Arsenal have struggled in front of goal this season as they became overly reliant on Saka and set pieces before the 23-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in December.
The Gunners are fifth in our 2024/25 open-play goals Premier League table, while Saka has nine goals and 13 assists in his 24 appearances across all competitions.
With Arsenal increasingly likely to finish second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, they can focus on the Champions League ahead of their quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on April 8.
Speaking at the weekend, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on Saka’s potential return from injury.
“He is going to be here [at the Arsenal training ground], hopefully more with ball at his feet than he has had,” Arteta said.
“That will mean he is passing the ball and shooting and running and everything. He has done quite a lot already on the pitch working on his own.
“Next we need to arrange it with people around him in a more competitive training session and see how he goes with that.
“He’s getting closer, he’s stepping up and making a very good progress I would say. So, let’s see when we start to throw him in with the team, how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly.”
While Arteta and Arsenal’s coaching staff are focused on easing Saka back into action, club chiefs are ‘set to open formal contract talks’, according to BBC reporter Sami Mokbel.
Saka’s current deal expires in 2027 and Arsenal are reportedly ‘hopeful’ of an ‘agreement’ amid two ‘factors’.
‘Arsenal want to avoid any uncertainty regarding their star player’s future and will make securing Saka to a longer contract one of their top priorities.
‘His contract is due to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season with early moves towards opening concrete talks already initiated. The process is expected to accelerate in the not too distant future.
‘Clubs across Europe will be intrigued to see how discussions develop, with Saka widely recognised as one of the top attacking talents in European football. Before signing his existing deal, Saka was a subject of interest for Manchester City and there will be no shortage of suitors again if club talks do not go smoothly.
‘But Arsenal will be hopeful that an agreement can be reached given their emergence as title challengers under Arteta, while their continued participation in the Champions League may also be a factor in persuading Saka to re-sign.’