Arsenal set to complete first transfer deal of 2025 with Scottish wonderkid

Arsenal are set to finalise their first transfer deal of 2025 as they have agreed a deal for one of Scotland’s premier talents.

15-year-old Callan Hamill is set to sign from St Johnstone, rejecting interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic.

The Athletic have confirmed that a six-figure fee has been agreed between the two clubs, and the youngster is set to join on July 1, as he is only eligible to join when he turns 16 – which he does in March.

The report also states that Hamill, 15, has already trained with Arsenal’s under-18 group on a number of occasions and is said to be a versatile player capable of playing in defence or midfield.

He netted his first international youth goal for Scotland’s U16 victory this week and he revealed his joy at achieving the milestone. ‘It was a very proud moment for me and my family to score my first international goal for my country,’ Hamill said.

‘A corner came in and I ran across the front post and attacked it and blasted it into the back of the next. It was an amazing feeling.’

With Britain’s European Union freedom of movement rights ceased on January 1, 2021 it ensured that no player could be signed from overseas until the age of 18, meaning the Scottish market has become an attractive proposition as a result.

Arsenal’s young talents

Hoping to follow in Ethan Nwaneri’s and Myles Lewis-Skelley’s footsteps, Arsenal has invested in youth and developed strong talents that have grown into the first team in recent years.

Nwaneri, 17, and Lewis-Skelley, 18, represent a bright future given they are already starting games and scoring goals – with both of them netting against Manchester City this season in the 5-1 proved to be a ceremonial moment for the Hale End academy.

Bukayo Saka is the most famous academy graduate, developing from a talented left-back into one of the Premier League’s best players.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365:

👉 Merson makes fresh Premier League title prediction as ’embarrassing’ Man City face Liverpool

👉 Liverpool icon ‘close’ to PL return at Arsenal as Brazilian looks to ‘quit’ Saudi Arabia

👉 Arsenal handed transfer boost as Serie A giants slash asking price for striker target

More signings needed

While the focus on youth is there for the future, this is Arsenal’s first agreed deal of the year after failing to find anyone in the January window, especially when a striker was sorely needed, leaving Mikel Arteta reportedly ‘angry’ over the lack of deals.

Now, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out for the season, they have been linked with a shock move for Al-Ahli’s Roberto Firmino to help plug that hole in their side until the end of the season.

As they boast a strong spine in their side, the only position of debate is in the attacking areas with the central striker being a main focus while the left wing could also be called into contention.

One option for the summer could be Dusan Vlahovic who may be available at a cut-price after being demoted to the bench or Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who has netted 17 times this season, could emerge as a key summer target.