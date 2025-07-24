Arsenal are on the verge of handing a new contract to a superstar

Arsenal are reportedly ‘closing in’ on a move which would put a blockade in front of Real Madrid for one of their superstars, which they hope will be done ‘before the start’ of the season.

The Gunners have a squad full of some of the most talented footballers in the world. That’s proven by the fact they have finished second in the Premier League in each of the past three seasons, and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

They have largely managed to keep their star players together during Mikel Arteta’s time at the club, while adding some new talent to the mix.

But it has long been reported that Real Madrid are eager to snatch centre-back William Saliba – who’s become one of the best in the world in his position.

Saliba is out of contract in 2027, and Real might well wait until then to get him on a free transfer – a tactic they use with a lot of players, doing so to sign Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold of late.

But Arsenal have been trying to extend Saliba’s contract, and while there’s not been much progress until now, FootballTransfers have reported that they are ‘closing in’ on a new long-term deal with the Frenchman.

What’s more, they hope that contract will be signed ‘before the start’ of next season, which begins on August 15.

Indeed, there’s said to be ‘growing confidence’ that Saliba will sign a new four-year deal at Arsenal. Though agent Djibril Niang is said to have contacted Real Madrid, negotiations are ongoing between him and the Gunners.

Arsenal are said to be ‘prioritising’ Saliba’s extension as part of wider efforts to secure the long-term defensive core of the squad.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Rodrygo set to top terrible list of Real Madrid stars moving to the Premier League

👉 Arsenal must ‘learn from Sporting’ over sales as £35m Liverpool transfer laughably remains record deal

👉 ‘No talks’ – Rodrygo path clear for Arsenal as Liverpool move for PL alternative ‘inevitable’

Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes penned a new deal in June, and the report suggests the ‘decision to commit his future to the club was influenced by conversations with Saliba’.

The Brazilian is said to have wanted clarity on Saliba’s intentions before signing his own extension. That indeed points to the fact that the Frenchman will be renewing his deal with Arsenal.

As such, Real would have to either wait four years before they can land him on a free transfer, or attempt to lure him away with an offer to the Gunners, which would surely have to be of large value.

For Arsenal, though, the prospect of an imminent departure dissipating will be good news, especially after reports suggested Saliba was willing to take a pay cut in order to join Real.

READ MORE: Arsenal star willing to make ‘financial sacrifice’ to join Real Madrid as ‘operation underway’