According to reports, Arsenal want £50million for second-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who has been linked with Newcastle United.

Ramsdale lost his place as Arsenal No. 1 following the loan signing of David Raya from Brentford last summer.

This move from Mikel Arteta was heavily scrutinised at the time but has proven to be a great decision with Raya winning the Premier League Golden Glove for 2023/24 despite missing two matches against his parent club Brentford and the Gunners’ opening four league games of the campaign.

Ramsdale kept one clean sheet in his first four appearances of 23/24, while Raya kept three in his first four.

The Spaniard is expected to join the Londoners permanently from Brentford this summer in a deal worth £27million.

His move to Arsenal has opened the door for Ramsdale to leave the club, with Newcastle United and Chelsea among the teams believed to be interested.

The former have been linked with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and reportedly made a £16m bid to land him from the relegated Clarets.

Trafford is viewed as a cheap alternative to Ramsdale and Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is worth around £35m.

Arsenal set ‘wild’ asking price for benchwarmer

You can understand why Newcastle have moved away from pursuing Ramsdale as a report from The Sun claims Arsenal want a ‘guaranteed £40m plus add-ons’ worth a further £10m.

The report from journalist Alan Nixon says the Magpies have ‘found out that other potential targets are wildly priced’ and have turned to Trafford as a result.

It is claimed: ‘Arsenal are looking for £50m for their No. 2 Aaron Ramsdale, made up of a guaranteed £40m plus add-ons.’

Unfortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, it is claimed that Burnley want £30m for Trafford.

As an England international, journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons Ramsdale “could command quite a bit of money”, which is definitely what Arsenal want for him.

Sheth said:

“You’ve seen Aaron Ramsdale start last season as the number one. As soon as David Raya came in on loan, he suddenly was not number one, and he only played two more [league] games, and those were the two games that David Raya couldn’t play in against his parent club, Brentford. “So Aaron Ramsdale did get into the England squad. Would he get into the England squad next season if he’s going to have a season like he’s just had this time? It’s questionable. “And I think for his own future, he will be looking at his situation and thinking, maybe it’s time for me to move on, to get regular first-team football. “So potentially a sale there in the goalkeeping department, and also he could command quite a bit of money for an England international.”

Ramsdale started England’s 1-0 loss at home to Iceland on Friday evening.

He has been criticised for his role in Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson’s shock winner having been beaten by the powerful strike at his front post.

Former Three Lions captain Wayne Rooney has defended the 26-year-old, saying after the game at Wembley: “It’s difficult for him. It’s clever shooting through Stones’ legs. It’s very difficult to get your timing right. I wouldn’t blame Ramsdale for that goal.”

