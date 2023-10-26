Arsenal sent Sevilla home ‘screwed’ as they ‘currently play best in Europe’, says Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was impressed with Arsenal in their win over Sevilla in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos believes Arsenal, along with Real Madrid, ‘currently play best in Europe’ having sent his Sevilla side home ‘screwed’ on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put Mikel Arteta’s side in front at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, and Nemanja Gudelj’s goal turned out to be in vain as the Gunners left Spain with all three points.

Ramos took the positives from the defeat, against one of the top sides in the Champions League.

“In the end it is complicated because when you lose the conclusions you draw from it are almost all negative. But regardless of all that, I believe that the team can go home with a clear conscience having emptied itself on the field,” Ramos said after Sevilla’s defeat.

“In the end, the Champions League has those small details. Maybe we were penalised for that goal before the break, which emotionally I think hurt the team.

“Then the second, well, we try to react. We conceded a great goal from Jesus and from there I think the team was pushing, they continued to show that character. We scored the first, we tried to go for the second, but well, in the end, as we have said, it’s the small details.

“In one against one we had chances to hurt them, knowing that Arsenal are a team that wants to play football, that leaves a lot of space on the line to take advantage of those losses that we sometimes found, but we did not capitalise well enough.

“I think that in the end we played face to face, both against Real Madrid and Arsenal. It is true that it is difficult not to see a difference before we played the teams that, for me, currently play the best in Europe.

“And playing face to face with this type of team and knowing that they create from the back and want to create by playing football from the goalkeeper’s kick, is not easy.

“It is true that we need perhaps a little more time for people, the players, to learn more about this new system. But even so, I think the team has done quite a few things well, although football is ultimately a result, right? And you go home screwed but proud of knowing we have given everything within.”

Arsenal are now top of Group B on six point from three games after their win in Spain, while Lens are second on five points, and both Sevilla and PSV are on two points.

“I think tranquility is not in our minds. I think that in the end we want to get those six points from the two games and then we’ll see what happens,” Ramos said.

“It is true that with the other two teams drawing, winning the next one because we are tied, not with one of five points, then that gives us a little more hope.”