Arsenal ‘shake up the transfer market’ with ‘bombshell’ move for Liverpool star as Reds set asking price

Arsenal are looking to make a sensational last-gasp summer move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, according to reports.

The Gunners have been looking for the ideal striker target this summer with the Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among the names linked.

And now they are being linked with a move for Liverpool striker Nunez with the Uruguay international coming in for some criticism since his move to Anfield.

Nunez became the Reds most expensive signing of all time when he swapped Benfica for Liverpool in the summer of 2022 with the 25-year-old scoring 33 goals in 97 appearances for the Merseysiders.

And reports in Spain claim that Arsenal are now looking to ‘shake up the transfer market’ with a ‘bombshell’ move for the Liverpool striker before Friday’s deadline.

Nunez is yet to start for Liverpool in their first two Premier League matches under Arne Slot and now Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘willing to take advantage of this uncertainty’ with the Gunners resuming ‘their interest they already showed in Nunez when he was at Benfica’.

Liverpool ‘would demand a sum greater than £73m, Arsenal’s ambition to strengthen their attack could lead them to take the decisive step before the market closes’.

Rumours earlier on Wednesday insisted that Liverpool could leave most of their transfer business for the January transfer window despite wanting as many as three players.

Arsenal completed the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad on Tuesday and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed a few other bits of Gunners transfer business.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The deal for Justin Bijlow to Southampton is off after he failed a medical and returned to Feyenoord, so now Southampton are considering a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale instead. Ramsdale was always on their list, and Arsenal want a loan with an obligation to buy.

“As a replacement, Arsenal want to buy Joan Garcia from Espanyol to provide cover for first choice David Raya. This is the idea, and Arsenal have an agreement already with Garcia, and they’re just waiting to see what happens with Ramsdale.

“Of course, we also know now that Mikel Merino is an Arsenal player after yesterday’s official announcement, and it comes as Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United also became a ‘here we go’ earlier on yesterday. Some fans have been asking me about these two deals and for a comparison on who’s getting the better midfielder.

“Still, they are completely different players in my opinion, I’d say it’s impossible to compare. However, I feel these are both excellent moves – Merino is perfect for what Arsenal needed as he brings balance and quality.

“Man United needed a player with Ugarte’s skills and they only only wanted him, he was the priority number one since June. I think Merino in particular is going to surprise a lot of people, and for €32m plus add-ons it’s excellent business by Arsenal.”