Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has backed Arsenal to win the Quadruple on one condition, and Micah Richards has also offered his thoughts.

Arsenal are looking to end their long wait for silverware by winning at least one trophy this season and are currently contesting on all four fronts.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are top of the Premier League and face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this weekend, while they have also advanced in the Champions League and FA Cup.

The Gunners are certainly equipped to seriously challenge for all four trophies as they have quality options in every position after spending £250m to arguably complete their squad last summer.

And Shearer thinks the Quadruple is “seriously on” if Arsenal beat Man City in the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

“If Arsenal win the Carabao Cup, the quadruple is seriously on,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“And it’s a big if because it’s a huge game, a huge game for both clubs because this probably is City’s last chance in terms of the silverware.

“It’s a huge game for both clubs but yeah, If Arsenal win this one, then the talk will intensify of winning four trophies, which clearly has never been done before.”

Richards, meanwhile, has explained why Arsenal are one of the “favourites” to win the Champions League.

“Arsenal are not going to approach the game [the Carabao Cup final] and play a second-string team, not at all,” Richards told The Rest Is Football.

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“When you look at the Premier League, Man City have been off, we’ve talked about Chelsea and Liverpool, Man United are coming back stronger now, this is an opportunity for them [Arsenal] to capitalise on two big trophies.

“I look at the Champions League and the way Arsenal play defensively, I said it a couple of weeks ago, they can win it, they would be one of my favourites, they have a better chance to win that because defensively and they always nick a goal.

“With the Premier League, I thought it would be closer now and I thought it would go to the Man City game but they’ve got the little edge on that now.

“If you’re looking at Arsenal’s potential route to the Champions League final you’d take that all day and then you’re thinking you’ve got that little buffer in the Premier League, I’d be looking at the League Cup thinking it’s a trophy but it’s not the biggest trophy. If they were to lose that, I wouldn’t be losing sleep over it because they are in a perfect position now to win two humungous trophies.”

And Richards has also backed Arsenal to “batter” Barcelona if they meet in the Champions League.

“Arsenal would beat Barcelona. If Barcelona play that high line then Arsenal would absolutely batter them,” Richards added.

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“If they take it back five yards, Barcelona could absolutely batter Arsenal.

“Martinelli, 100 per cent, would absolutely love to play against that without doubt.

“Even Gyokeres, he’s not the quickest but he’s a strong runner, all his goals before at Sporting, that’s what he used to do, so I think if they play a high line against Arsenal, Arsenal would absolutely batter them.”