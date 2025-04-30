Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has hit out at one “disappointing” Arsenal star after Mikel Arteta’s side lost 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Europe’s current top scorer, Ousmane Dembele, scored the only goal inside the opening five minutes as PSG deservedly beat Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night.

The Gunners had a goal disallowed for offside and created some good chances to equalise, but PSG could have easily added to their advantage and are the firm favourites to reach the Champions League final ahead of next week’s return leg.

Arsenal’s best performances this season have come in the Champions League and they will have to go one better if they are to reach the final.

Injuries and players declining in form have impacted Arsenal this season, with Martin Odegaard an example of a Gunners standout who has suffered a dip.

Odegaard was pretty ineffective against PSG and Shearer reckons he was a “disappointment”.

“He’s been a bit of a disappointment tonight, Odegaard,” Shearer said.

“Maybe I expected more of him, to stamp his authority on this Arsenal team.

“He hasn’t been able to find that killer pass or that run into the box like you would expect. He has been well marshalled.”

Wayne Rooney added: “The midfield three for Arsenal are all over the place.

“They are trying to go press the ball at every opportunity and they are leaving massive gaps, like you see for the first goal. They are leaving big gaps in behind and PSG will punish them.

“They need to sit in shape, let PG have the ball for a bit. They are trying to press at every opportunity and this will suit PSG.”

Before Tuesday’s game, former Arsenal defender William Gallas urged Odegaard to “come to the party” amid his “quiet” season.

“It’s not just him on Tuesday – it has to be other players. Declan Rice produced a world-class performance against Real Madrid, and if he can’t repeat it, another player has to take the responsibility and step up with a match-winning performance,” Gallas said.

“Odegaard, can he do this? At the moment, he looks like he can’t go to that level at the moment.

“The level Declan Rice reached, and Saka – he had a great performance, in the first game, the second game against Madrid.

“I want to see Odegaard come to the party. He’s been quiet this season, but we know that he has the potential to be a match-winner, a world-class player.”