Alan Shearer has tipped Thomas Partey to make a “huge difference” for Arsenal in their second leg of their semi-final tie against PSG, which he reckons would still be level at 0-0 had the midfielder been playing at the Emirates.

Ousmane Dembele scored early for PSG to claim a 1-0 advantage ahead of the second leg at the Parcs des Princes on Wednesday as Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to find the same attacking fluency which saw them take Real Madrid apart in the quarter-final.

Gianluigi Donnarumma made a couple of fine saves to deny Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, but Arsenal were fortunate PSG didn’t increase their lead late on as both Bradley Barcola and Gonzalo Ramos missed good chances having come off the bench.

READ MORE: Arsenal struggle for answers to Paris St-Germain’s quick, quick, slow energy

Arsenal face a tough task of turning the game around away from home, but Shearer reckons Partey – who missed the first leg through suspension – will make a “huge difference” and believes the midfielder would have prevented PSG’s goal had he been available on Tuesday.

Shearer was asked on The Rest Is Football by Gary Lineker what Arsenal need to do to reach the Champions League final.

“Well, they’ll have Thomas Partey back, that’ll be a huge difference,” said Shearer, to which Lineker replied: “That’s a good point”.

Shearer continued: “If Partey is playing last (Tuesday) night, I don’t think Dembele gets that space that he’s got for that goal. I think Partey would have been in that position.

“They were – with it being so early on, they were in two minds, where the centre-half goes right in there with him tight, and they just didn’t get the press right.

“PSG, with their quality, they beat the press with ease, and it was brilliant the way they did it.

“I really don’t think that happens if Partey is playing, and that will be a huge difference next week.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Ten Premier League stars at risk of being poached by Real Madrid in summer rebuild

👉 Arsenal ‘dream’ fights main character battle vs absurd Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

👉 Arsenal: Ex-referee demands ‘ban’ for ‘cheating’ PSG star after his ‘absolutely disgraceful’ actions

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard hasn’t had the best of seasons and Shearer claims he was a “disappointment” against PSG.

“He’s been a bit of a disappointment tonight, Odegaard,” Shearer said.

“Maybe I expected more of him, to stamp his authority on this Arsenal team.

“He hasn’t been able to find that killer pass or that run into the box like you would expect. He has been well marshalled.”

Wayne Rooney added: “The midfield three for Arsenal are all over the place.

“They are trying to go press the ball at every opportunity and they are leaving massive gaps, like you see for the first goal. They are leaving big gaps in behind and PSG will punish them.

“They need to sit in shape, let PSG have the ball for a bit. They are trying to press at every opportunity and this will suit PSG.”