Shearer names Arsenal star who has been ‘consistently underperforming’ for a ‘few years’

Premier League legend Alan Shearer thinks Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been “underperforming” over the “past few years” and should be scoring more goals.

The Gunners bought Jesus from Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £45m and his arrival coincided with Arsenal’s best league finish since 2016.

Although the Brazil international only scored 11 goals in 33 matches in all competitions, the 26-year-old’s all-round play helped lift the levels of Mikel Arteta’s side as they finished second to Man City.

Arsenal led the way for most of the 2022/23 campaign before Man City pipped them during the final weeks of the season to win their third consecutive title.

And Arsenal have started off in brilliant form again this term with their 1-0 victory over the Citizens before the international break seeing them leapfrog Pep Guardiola’s men and put them level on points with leaders Tottenham.

Jesus has scored three goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season and former Newcastle United striker Shearer has been analysing the Brazilian’s game.

Using an example from their 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham earlier this season, Shearer told The Athletic about Arsenal star Jesus: “Without wishing to pick on him, he has consistently been underperforming his xG over the past few years.

“[That] tells you he’s getting into good positions and isn’t finishing them. Exhibit A right here [in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham].

“Jesus does really well to anticipate the pass and nabs the ball from James Maddison’s toes.

“It leaves him in an ideal position in the middle of the goal, with space around him and the choice of aiming either side.

“He goes with the option of hitting his shot with the front of his foot, which is fine; it’s something I used to do a lot of the time.

“He also goes for power and there’s nothing wrong with that either because power shouldn’t take away from your accuracy.

“I always felt that if I picked my spot and got my shot away, then the harder I hit it, the harder it would be for the ’keeper to stop it.

“A load of my goals were struck firmly and weren’t more difficult to control. But this is another example of leaning back for a shot; Jesus’ body and technique are all wrong.”