Shearer makes title prediction as Arsenal, Man City win; Liverpool under ‘more pressure’

Alan Shearer still thinks Man City have the edge of Liverpool and Arsenal in the Premier League title race after their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Citizens beat the Cherries by a single Phil Foden goal to close the gap on leaders Liverpool – who play Chelsea in the League Cup final on Sunday – to one point.

Arsenal, meanwhile, scored another four goals as they demolished Newcastle 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday with the Gunners two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in one of the closest three-way title races.

The Gunners have scored 25 goals in six Premier League matches and are currently the most in-form team out of the three sides chasing the title – but Newcastle legend Shearer reckons Man City are still best placed to win the title.

“You’re going to be looking at one team who might not get a great result one week and the other and you think that’s their chance has gone,” Shearer told Premier League Productions.

“But I think the one good thing about City is that they’ve been there. They know there’s no panic.

“Even when they’re not playing well in games and because they’ve got that belief in who and what they are and in what they do, and eventually if they keep doing it they know it’ll work. So there’s no panic from their point of view.

“Whereas we know what’s happening to Liverpool at the end of the season with the manager leaving, for that reason they’re under a little bit more pressure.

“We know what happened to Arsenal last season, so for that reason they’re under pressure.

“What happens with City is that because they’re so good, because they’re so strong, because they’re been there, they know how to handle that situation.”

There have been suggestions that having Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their only striker options could cost Arsenal the title despite having the best goal difference in the Premier League.

“They’re scoring from so many different players, different positions, set-pieces, they’re playing some neat and tidy football,” Shearer added.

“In front of goal at the minute they’re flying, you look at the last few results, they’re looking really comfortable and impressive in every position. That’s what they have to do and continue to do.

“Will they miss that key guy in the tight games who might just get that scrappy goal, from half a yard out, the poacher’s goal? We’ll find that out at the end of the season but at the minute it doesn’t seem to be the case.”