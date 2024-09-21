Arsenal: Shearer names just four Gunners in combined XI with Man City; makes ‘disaster’ result claim

Alan Shearer has named just four Arsenal stars in his combined XI with Premier League giants Manchester City before Sunday’s match at the Etihad.

Arsenal have been Man City’s main competitors in the Premier League title race in the last two seasons and this is expected to be the case in this campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side have made a perfect start to the new campaign as they are two points clear of Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton before the international break.

Mikel Arteta‘s team face Man City for the first time this season on Sunday as they travel to the Etihad and a positive result would give the London outfit a huge boost heading into the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

The two teams were in action during midweek as they had their first Champions League group matches. Man City hosted Inter Milan on Wednesday, while Arsenal visited Atalanta on Thursday.

Guardiola reckons this gives Man City an advantage: He said: “It’s an advantage but I could make a list of, in the last six years, how many times we have had this ‘advantage’ against us, against tough opponents, when we’ve had less days of recovery. I’d have a huge list to show you.

“But, of course, it is a little bit of an advantage.”

READ: Big-money flops at eight Premier League clubs who deserve a lot more criticism



Shearer’s City-Arsenal combined XI suggests the home side are the favourites to win on Sunday as the pundit only included four Gunners players.

Ederson was picked over David Raya, while Shearer went with a back four of Kyle Walker, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber.

In midfield, Shearer went all Man City as he selected Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, while in attack he picked Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Despite this, Shearer expects Arsenal to “draw” against Man City and this would “not be a disaster”.

“I am going for a draw in this one,” Shearer told Betfair.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Average’ Arsenal defender has been exposed by ‘f**ked’ Champions League format

👉 Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal must ‘improve’ one thing to beat Man City as he lauds ‘exceptional’ duo

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Arsenal, Sancho, Glasner, Forest, derbies and not-derbies actually

“It’s a long week with both teams having played in the Champions League as well, so a draw for both teams isn’t a bad result, even though Man City are at home.

“Liverpool have dropped points already, Arsenal have dropped two points already at home to Brighton, but I don’t think a draw would be a disaster for either team.”

Harry Redknapp meanwhile is backing Man City to beat title rivals Arsenal 2-1 this weekend.

“Arsenal were without captain Martin Ødegaard and key midfielder Declan Rice and still managed to survive a frantic North London derby,” Redknapp said.

“They were celebrating like they’d won the league at the end of the match! I can’t see the same happening against Manchester City.

“What were John Stones and Ederson thinking about in the first minute against Brentford? I couldn’t believe it! Mind you, when you’ve got Erling Haaland in your squad you can afford to make the odd mistake. Pep Guardiola would have been fuming I’m certain of that.

“I’m really looking forward to this one. I love all the drama and romance of Pep v Mikel Arteta. It’s going to round off my Sunday afternoon a treat!”