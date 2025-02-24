Shearer reveals the only way Arsenal beat Liverpool to the title; Lineker names striker Arteta should sign

Alan Shearer insists Arsenal will have to win every game until the end of the season to win the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool.

The Gunners have seemingly blown their chance of staying within striking distance of the Reds towards the end of the season after losing 1-0 to West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

Liverpool took advantage of their slip-up on Sunday by beating defending champions Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Those results put Arne Slot’s side 11 points clear of Arsenal with the end of the season fast approaching – but the Gunners do have a game in hand on their rivals.

And former Premier League striker Shearer reckons the only way that Arsenal will beat Liverpool to the title now is by winning every single game until the end of the season.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I know it’s been said a million times but it will continue to be said about their lack of firepower or the lack of a top-class centre-forward, we said it before a ball was kicked. If they didn’t get one in, I didn’t fancy them to win the league and it looks as if that’s going to be the case and I don’t see them coming back from it now.

“I don’t see them winning every single game, which is what they have to do and that might not be enough. And no, I think it’s pretty much done.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville slams ‘turgid’ Arsenal ‘obsession’ after Liverpool pull away in title race

👉 Arsenal pre-bottle it in Peak Arsenal style and has Ange been playing 4D chess? It’s the 3pm Blackout

👉 Premier League prize money calculated after Arsenal missed out on record payment in 2023/24



Arsenal are suffering an injury crisis in attack with Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all currently injured with midfielder Mikel Merino starting as a centre-forward over the weekend.

The Gunners failed to sign a new striker in the January transfer window and Shearer named Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as an option – but Lineker reckons Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap would be a better option.

Lineker said: “Victor Osimhen is there isn’t he. He without a doubt would score goals for them. The problem they’ve got now is the whole world knows they need a forward.

“So a player who might have cost £60-70 is now going to be worth £100-110 when Arsenal come in. They’re going to have to pay over the odds and perhaps that was there issues last summer and in January, maybe they refused to pay over the top for someone.

“They need a top-class centre forward, they did before a ball was kicked this season and my opinion hasn’t changed.”

Lineker then added: “If I were them I’d go for Delap at Ipswich.

“I know he’s young and now entirely proven but he’s scored quite a lot of goals in the Premier League this season for a team that’s obviously struggled having been promoted.

“I like him and his movement. There’s talk of him going back to Man City but [Erling] Haaland has singed a nine-year deal so you might have to wait an awfully long time to get a game.”

On Delap, Shearer added: “It looks like Ipswich will get relegated and he’s got a taste of the Premier League now. There’s no doubt there will be some big clubs looking at him and other players.

“He’s been one of their best players. I like him, he’s has a good season, he brings a positivity and a real strength. He’s only going to get better too given his age.

“Maybe he hasn’t got the experience right now but in a year or two he could be a big asset.”