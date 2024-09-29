Shearer slams referee over ‘awful decision’ after Arsenal beat Leicester in the Premier League

Alan Shearer has slammed referee Sam Barrott for an “awful decision” as Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard appeared to have sent Arsenal on course for a comfortable win against the Foxes.

But James Justin’s deflected header and brilliant volley after the interval, combined with an inspired Mads Hermansen in the Leicester goal, had the hosts, who recorded 36 shots in all, rocking.

However, Trossard’s volley from a corner in the fourth minute of added time cannoned in off Wilfred Ndidi before Kai Havertz scored a fourth five minutes later as Arsenal joined champions Manchester City on 14 points with six matches gone.

There was a controversial moment during the match where Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, who had already been booked, was not sent off for a foul on Facundo Buonanotte.

“I think that’s an awful decision,” Shearer told Premier League Productions. “You can clearly see Calafiori stick his leg out.

“It’s a deliberate trip. Yellow card that should be. Absolutely. It’s such an important point in the game.

“To rub salt in the wounds, Buonanotte gets a yellow card instead. Look, he sticks his leg out. It’s a deliberate trip. All day that is a yellow card.”

And Leicester City boss Steve Cooper was also furious after the final whistle, he said: “It’s a clear foul on Jamie Vardy for the first goal and the left-back has to get sent off for a second yellow.

“There’s so much more we could say. The whole game knows, but I’m not going down that road today. We were very disappointed with a foul not being given on Vards for the first goal.

“And although we don’t come into games trying to get players sent off, why he hasn’t sent off Calafiori is a little bit beyond belief.

“Because of the spell we’re in and the spell that I’m in personally, I’m trying to not let referees’ decisions be the headline.

“I’m trying to take responsibility for a team that needs to get better results. But we feel those were two poor decisions.”

Following what could be a pivotal game in Arsenal’s quest for glory, Arteta added: “It was very emotional and more emotional than we wanted, but I am really pleased with how we played and dominated the game.

“After 2-0, the result should have been bigger, but this is the Premier League, the quality of the opponent and they scored two goals, but I was happy with how we dealt with that. Emotionally we were super in control. We fully deserved to win the game.”