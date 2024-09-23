Arsenal: Shearer insists three aspects make Arteta’s side a ‘force’ as he highlights Man City ‘surprise’

Pundit Alan Shearer has insisted that Arsenal’s performance in their 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad proves they are a ‘force’.

Arsenal went into Sunday’s match knowing that a draw at least was required to boost their Premier League title hopes.

The gem started horribly from Arsenal’s perspective as Erling Haaland broke through on goal and scored past David Raya to give Man City the lead.

However, Arsenal – who were helped by Rodri suffering an injury – grew into the game and went into the break 2-1 up thanks to goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The game changed again before the interval, though. This came as Leandro Trossard was rightly shown a second yellow card for delaying the restart.

Arsenal had to defend for their lives in the second half and they did so admirably, but they let their lead slip deep into stoppage time as John Stones scored a last-gasp equaliser.

Despite this, Shearer has praised Arsenal, who ‘showed why the have become such a force’ against Man City.

‘Mikel Arteta must be devastated that Manchester City equalised so late on Sunday but, given the circumstances, he will still be delighted with the attitude and performance of his players,’ Shearer wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

‘It took a 98th-minute John Stones goal to deny Arsenal what would have been a huge statement win over the Premier League champions, who have not been beaten at home since November 2022.

‘Even so, the way the Gunners came from a goal down to lead at Etihad Stadium before the break, and then hold out for almost the entire second half with 10 men, showed why they have become such a force – mentally, physically and tactically.

‘Their results and performances in three tough away games in the past seven days have underlined that, with a hard-fought win at Tottenham and a battling draw against Atalanta before this game, which they were unlucky not to win.’

Shearer has also admitted he was ‘surprised’ Man City ‘did not try to stretch’ Arsenal ‘more’.

‘It was brilliant game management, but I was slightly surprised that City did not try to stretch them more, move the ball quicker or try to get more players in one on one situations,’ Shearer added.

‘That is what happened with Jack Grealish at the end, when he found some width and got around the back of the Arsenal defence twice in 30 seconds, and won the corner that they scored from.

‘While Arsenal deserve a lot of credit for shutting City out for so long, you also have to admire Pep Guardiola’s side for the way they kept going to rescue a point because, for large parts, of the game it looked as if they were getting nothing.

‘Instead, what could have been an awful day for them, including Rodri’s injury that forced him off early on, ended on a really positive note.’