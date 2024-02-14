Shearer hails ‘unstoppable’ Arsenal star and praises Arteta for ‘clever use’ of one player

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on the Gunners after beating West Ham

Alan Shearer thinks Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was “unstoppable” against former club West Ham in the Gunners 6-0 win over the weekend.

Arsenal are on a brilliant run of form with four wins from their last four Premier League matches, including impressive wins over Liverpool and West Ham.

The Gunners have scored 16 goals in those four matches and Mikel Arteta’s side are now firmly back on track in the title race after a shaky December.

Having seen title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City win a day earlier, Arsenal ensured the gap at the top remained at two points by recording their biggest Premier League away win at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka scored twice, while William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Magalhaes and former West Ham captain Rice completed the rout.

And former Newcastle United striker Shearer was impressed by their performance and picked out a number of key performers from the Gunners’ win at West Ham.

“[Declan Rice was] unstoppable against his former club, setting up two goals before scoring himself,’ Shearer told the Premier League website.

“[Ben White] adapted really well to a new role, moving in and out of midfield, and linked so well with Bukayo Saka. Nothing got past [William Saliba], and he made an impact in West Ham’s box as well with his goal.

“[Bukayo Saka’s] game had everything and, after coolly converting his penalty, his second goal was clinical.”

Speaking about Arsenal boss Arteta, Shearer continued: “His clever use of White was a big success.

“Arteta has got Arsenal’s attack firing again, which is ominous for the rest of the league.”

Saka explained that the Arsenal squad see their impressive win over West Ham as a “statement” win after City and Liverpool’s victories earlier in the weekend.

“We knew this was a big game and it was really important for us to win and make a statement,” Saka said after the match.

“I think we did really well today scoring six and keeping a clean sheet.”

Saka’s penalty saw him move to 50 goals for Arsenal and he now has 10 goals and seven assists in the league this season.

“Of course I have my own targets,” Saka added.

“I know these days the media like to compare players. I just stay in my own lane and stay focused on what I want to achieve and what I wanted to achieve at the start of the season. I’m still going and I’ve got quite a few more to go.”