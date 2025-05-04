Arsenal make shock ‘enquiry’ for Real Madrid star as the La Liga giants reveal asking price

Arsenal have received positive feedback from their ‘enquiry’ for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as they look to improve their attack, according to reports.

The Gunners are set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third season in a row after Liverpool were crowned champions a week ago.

Arsenal were unable to get near the Reds in the second half of the season as Arne Slot’s side managed to keep them at arm’s length in the Premier League run-in.

Mikel Arteta’s men are taking some comfort in their successful Champions League campaign with Arsenal currently 1-0 down on aggregate in their semi-final clash against PSG.

Arsenal travel to France next week hoping to overturn that deficit with potential incomings likely to be impressed by their 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners are likely to be looked at as a good club to join in the summer as the Arsenal board look to make more quality signings to take them to the next level.

Arsenal boss Arteta has promised a big summer in the transfer market last month with a new sporting director on board in the form of Andrea Berta.

Arteta told a press conference early on in April: “It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it.

“The way we planned the five first summers, they were going to be very big and they were going to have different objectives because the turnaround of players and the objective of those windows was going to be different.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.”

Arteta added on Berta: “I think Andrea is a big addition to the club, a big addition to the team, a team that is already formed with a lot of great people.

“Every summer is big because it is an opportunity and especially because of the number of players we have in the squad right now that is necessary.

“But it’s a big summer for many things because first of all we have to maintain the good foundations that we have and then obviously how can we improve and evolve the team.”

And now Spanish publication Relevo claim that ‘has already inquired about’ Real Madrid forward Rodrygo ‘in recent days’ as Arteta looks to improve his forward line ahead of next term.

Arsenal have found out that the Brazilian’s ‘asking price is close to €100 million’ with the La Liga giants ‘considering selling him’.

Rodrygo is ‘expected to have a long summer’ and ‘will have a conversation’ with rumoured new boss Xabi Alonso ‘to understand his role in the squad, and then a decision will be made’.