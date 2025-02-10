According to reports, Liverpool have made forward Diogo Jota ‘available’ for a transfer amid shock interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool have been pretty inactive in the transfer market this season. Federico Chiesa has been their only signing of the 2024/25 campaign, while an agreement has been reached with Valencia to land Giogi Mamardashvili in the summer.

However, this is not expected to be the case in the summer as there could be plenty of incomings and outgoings at Anfield.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are among the 20 best footballers due to be out of contract in the summer, so replacements for these key stars would be needed if they move on.

It is also the case that certain Liverpool players are past their peak and need replacing before they are left overly exposed in the Premier League.

Jota is one player at risk of being replaced in the summer despite surpassing expectations with 64 goals in 166 appearances for Liverpool following his £45m move from Wolves in 2020.

The 28-year-old has improved at Liverpool and was a very useful player under beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp, but he’s been dogged with injuries and has only made seven Premier League starts this season.

With the Portuguese international’s contract due to expire in 2027, a report from Anfield Watch claims he’s ‘available’ for transfer amid interest from Arsenal.

‘Slot has become frustrated with Luis Diaz as the season has progressed and Jota is another who is frustrating the Liverpool manager. ‘Arsenal had a keen interest in the Portugal international last summer and though there’d be a reluctance to sell to a rival, he’s available for the right fee. There are also suitors from abroad keeping an eye on his situation with the Merseyside club.’

