Arsenal have made a shock move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins who has already made his feelings clear on a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for attacking reinforcements in January following the injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Saka is likely to be out for at least another month with his hamstring problem, while Jesus will miss the rest of the season having undergone surgery on his ACL.

While Arteta refused to talk about individual targets, last week he admitted work was taking place behind the scenes to bring in a forward this month.

“My opinion is clear,” Arteta said. “We lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, so we lack goals, people, and options in the front line.

“It’s clear that for the period that we have lost them, ideally we need some help, because we were short already and we’re even shorter. The team has still coped with that but we have do what is right for the club.

“If we can get the right player, that’s what we are actively looking at, but any player – no, we need someone that makes us better and makes an impact on the team.

“We have very, very short numbers for many, many weeks and they recognise the situation, we all do. That’s why we are trying to do what is right for the club, the team, that’s our intention.”

Arteta also confirmed that the club had identified specific targets and the Daily Mail claim they’ve moved for one of them in Watkins.

The Arsenal boss is a long-term admirer of the England international and the report claims the Gunners have had an initial offer for the 19-year-old rejected by Villa but that ‘an improved attempt is expected’.

Watkins still has three years to run on his existing deal at Villa Park and has thrived under Unai Emery, but Jhon Duran – who’s also been linked with a move away this month – has provided stiff competition for a starting spot this term.

Arsenal will be buoyed by Watkins’ admission in 2020, while playing for Brentford: “That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot.”

The report adds:

‘Emirates chiefs have identified the forward as the man they believe can ignite their title challenge as they look to haul down Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

‘Villa, however, will believe they are in a strong position given Watkins’ contractual situation and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can successfully pull off what would be one of the most eye-catching transfers of the January window.’