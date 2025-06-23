According to reports, Arsenal are in a ‘shock move’ to sign a ‘replacement’ for a Gunners star, who has ‘informed’ Mikel Arteta that he is going to leave.

The Gunners have made a slow start to this summer’s transfer window as they are yet to make a signing, though they are closing in on their first addition with a deal ‘wrapped up’.

Arsenal suffered a disappointing season in 2024/25 as they finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, while they also failed to win a trophy.

Club chiefs need to make statement signings in several positions, with a new striker, winger and midfielder among their priorities.

Potential exits could also impact Arsenal’s transfer plans, with a replacement likely required for Thomas Partey, who is reportedly set to leave upon the expiration of his contract on June 30.

Reports in recent months have indicated that the Gunners and Partey were working towards an agreement. However, his situation has changed, with Arteta ‘informed’ of his imminent exit as he ‘will leave’ over ‘wages’.

Arsenal were already targeting Martin Zubimendi before this news emerged, so they could be lured into the market for a second new midfield as they look to fill the void left by Partey when he leaves.

Brentford star Christian Norgaard has been mentioned as an option, with a report from Football Insider reporting the Gunners are in a ‘shock move’ to sign him as the ‘exodus accelerates’ post-Thomas Frank.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who supposedly remains ‘very well-connected within the game’, has explained why they would be wise to sign Norgaard this summer.

“Norgaard is a better player than a lot of people give him credit for,” Brown told Football Insider.

“So interest from clubs like Arsenal might come as a shock, but he would be a good option for them.

“He’s a very consistent performer who goes under the radar a lot of the time, and that’s what these clubs are looking for, a solid, consistent player.

“Arsenal have been keeping an eye on him because they want to strengthen their midfield options.

“They have to decide where he would fit in their team and what his role would be. But he’s certainly a player they feel would strengthen their squad because he’s a good player, he’s a leader and he’s got plenty of experience.

“It looks like a lot of players could be leaving Brentford because the manager is gone. That will be a blow to them, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see people like Norgaard tempted to move on.”