According to reports, Arsenal have hatched a plan to ‘form the most feared attack in the Premier League’ as they have identified their two top targets.

The Gunners are crying out for a new striker but they failed to sign one in January or last summer.

Arsenal made Benjamin Sesko their top target last summer but failed to sign an alternative after the Slovenia international decided to extend his RB Leipzig contract.

The 21-year-old has 16 goals and five assists in his 32 appearances this season and one of the best young strikers in Europe could be on the move this summer as he’s understood to have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga outfit were never likely to sanction Sesko’s exit in January, so Arsenal were forced to consider alternatives in January with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz ruled out until the end of this season.

Arsenal were linked with several potential targets and failed with a shock bid for Ollie Watkins as Aston Villa sold Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr instead.

The Gunners are fourth in our Premier League net spend table and they could move up a few places in the summer as they need to sign at least one new striker.

It has been widely reported that Sesko remains Arsenal’s top target, but a new report from Football Transfers claims they remain interested in Watkins as part of a plan to ‘form the Premier League’s most feared attack’.

