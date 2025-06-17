Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves believes Mikel Arteta made a mistake by not signing new Chelsea striker Liam Delap from Ipswich.

Chelsea confirmed the signing of Delap for £30million earlier this month, and the 22-year-old made his debut in Monday’s Club World Cup win over Los Angeles FC.

He was available for that fee due to a relegation release clause in his Ipswich contract, with several clubs interested after he scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League matches last season.

Delap marked his Chelsea debut with an impressive assist for Enzo Fernandez against LAFC, and Groves believes he should have started the match.

Speaking on talkSPORT to Jason Cundy, Groves said: “The big talking point is Liam Delap.

“Because I said to you two, ‘Why is he sitting on the bench? Why haven’t you brought him on at the beginning of the second half?’ Because I thought he’d give him 45 minutes.

“He made your team look different just by his movement. The first bit of action that he had where he went long, came short, then he spun.”

Groves also said he thought Arsenal should have signed Delap for £40million in the January 2025 transfer window.

Groves continued: “His movement for Fernandez’s goal is outstanding.

“Same thing but it’s his cross. When you watch his cross, at first you think that’s a great cross into the six yard box where he would want it to be put.

“But then when you see the replay, he’s actually put ‘swaz’ on it, where it’s virtually under his feet and he’s just cut across the ball and bent it into their six yard box. He made it look easy.

“I think he’s going to make a massive difference to Chelsea and I said that Arsenal should have bought him in the January transfer window for about £40million.”

Speaking after the match, new Blues team-mate Levi Colwill was full of praise for Delap.

“I’ve known Liam for a long time now, and I’ve played against him loads of times,” Colwill said.

“Growing up, you know what sort of players are going to make it and he was always one of those. To have him in our team, to train against him, to see him score goals – which I know he will – I’m very excited.”

