Arsenal ‘first to show interest’ as Barcelona fear losing £50m star for nothing

Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs looking to capitalise on Dani Olmo’s uncertain future at Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Barcelona signed Olmo from RB Leipzig for a reported £50million in the summer transfer window.

Despite mustering up the cash to afford him in August, the Catalan giants are reportedly struggling to find a way to register him for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

This is due to the salary restrictions in La Liga and a court rejected the club’s attempts to re-register him last week, with a second court backing the decision on Monday.

This means Olmo can not play for the club from January 1. La Liga say the court rejected the precautionary registration of the player after “none of the conditions necessary for the adoption of the precautionary measure were met”.

Olmo – who left Barcelona for Dinamo Zagreb at the age of 16 – could become a free agent if Barcelona do not find an alternative way to register him, and there is plenty of interest coming from the Premier League.

According to Spanish website Mundo Deportivo, ‘several European giants are very aware’ of Olmo’s situation at Barcelona and are ready to pounce.

If Olmo becomes available on a free transfer, clubs in the Premier League and Bundesliga will ‘prepare their offensive to sign him’, but the Spanish international wants to stay in Catalonia and honour the six-year contract he signed in August.

Regardless, it is claimed that his uncertain future ‘transcends borders’ and Arsenal are the first English club ‘to show interest’.

The Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ are all interested, though, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham ‘knocking on his door’.

Competition from the Bundesliga is there as well, with RB Leipzig ‘reminding him that it will always be his home’ amid their ‘amazement’ at the position he is in.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping an eye on the situation.

Barcelona are boosted by Olmo’s stance on his future. It is claimed that he ‘only thinks about’ them and ‘has decided not to listen to offers from anyone’.

The report adds that ‘for him, any other outcome would be the biggest disappointment of his sports career’.

