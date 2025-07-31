Arsenal show ‘no inclination’ to complete seventh signing as ‘buy-out expiry’ date revealed

Arsenal have so far showed ‘no inclination’ to meet Eberechi Eze’s release clause as an ‘added layer of protection’ for Crystal Palace has been revealed.

The Gunners have already completed the signings of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but want to add at least one more attacking player to their ranks this summer to aid their final push to win the Premier League having finished second in the last three seasons.

They’ve been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but Eze has emerged as their top target in recent weeks.

The England international has a £68m release clause in his contract, which Arsenal were hoping to pay the £60m in ‘three instalments of £20m’ before the additional add-ons made up the full release clause.

That report from The Independent claimed ‘Eze’s preference is understood to be Arsenal should he leave Selhurst Park, although sources close to the situation believe Liverpool may yet activate long-standing interest’, adding that ‘no club has yet made a concrete approach to Crystal Palace’.

But The Guardian reported on Wednesday that the Eagles have asked for ‘£35m in advance’ if the deal goes through after Arsenal ‘held initial talks with Palace over a deal for Eze’.

Arsenal ‘have been informed that they would have to pay more than half of Eberechi Eze’s release clause up front to sign the England forward, with Crystal Palace determined not to allow him to leave for less than a fee that could reach up to £67.5m including bonuses.’

And now the BBC’s Sami Mokbel claims Arsenal have ‘shown no inclination of triggering the forward’s release fee’, with Palace having ‘an added layer of protection’ as that ‘buy-out clause expires two weeks before the window closes’.

The report adds:

‘As things stand, Palace chairman Steve Parish has shown no indication he would be open to negotiating a lower price; though there is a thought at rival clubs his stance may soften later in the window, to avoid the player going into the final year of his deal. ‘It is understood Eze is very open to joining Arsenal. ‘The attraction is clear, with Arsenal a contender for both the Premier League and Champions League next season. ‘However, that is not to say Eze is desperate to leave Selhurst Park.’

And that claim was previously backed up by Football Insider: