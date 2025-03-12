Arsenal sign ‘one of the three best in the world’ as they turn attention to free transfer

Arsenal are ‘interested’ in signing former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane on a free transfer after agreeing to sign Andrea Berta as new sporting director, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a decent season in the Premier League but it now looks like they will have to make do with being runners-up for the third season in a row.

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 15 points over the weekend after they beat Southampton 3-1 and Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It would now take a monumental collapse from Arne Slot’s side to hand Arsenal a chance of winning the Premier League title as Liverpool have only lost one league match all season.

Arsenal still have a chance of winning the Champions League, as they head into the second leg of their last-16 clash against PSV Eindhoven tonight with a 7-1 lead, but attention has already turned to the summer.

It has become clear in recent months that Arsenal are looking to improve in attacking areas of the summer with Mikel Arteta keen to improve his centre-forward and wide options.

One player who is of interest is Bayern Munich winger Sane – who made 135 appearances for Man City – with Bild journalist Christian Falk confirming th Gunners pursuit.

Falk wrote on X: ‘@Arsenal London is interested in a Transfer of Leroy Sané (29) @FCBayern. Sané is a free Agent in Summer. No negotations with FC Bayern about a new contract yet Mikel Arteta worked with Sané at Manchester City.’

Edu left his role as sporting director at Arsenal on November 4 with his resignation bringing an end to a five-year spell at the Emirates Stadium and leaving the Gunners searching for a new employee.

It has become clear in recent days that the former Atletico Madrid sporting director will be Edu’s successor with his appointment likely to be announced soon.

And Luis Rodriguez, who is a long-time collaborator with Berta, insisted that Arsenal are getting “one of the three best sporting directors in the world”.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, Rodriguez said: “Andrea Berta is one of the three best sporting directors in the world.

“The level of Atletico Madrid today is his legacy.

“He gave his all, he started in the morning and would continue working into the night.

“Andrea is unheralded, yet he has many virtues. He leads by example, he has no limits, and he has a capacity for taking on new challenges and developing that few others possess.”

“It won’t be easy for Atletico Madrid to maintain the level of the squads Berta has put together.”