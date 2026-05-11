O frabjous day. After a seismic afternoon in both the title and relegation battles in the Premier League, the big news is that there will from this day forth be no more arguments against technology in football.

It’s a huge relief all round, frankly.

And it’s a magnificent and righteous and correct conclusion only slightly undermined by one national newspaper demanding the entire Premier League season be replayed as they argue – largely, it must be said, with themselves – against technology in football.

Meanwhile, the good news just keeps coming for Arsenal who are also now signing Kylian Mbappe.

Bed time

There are, inevitably, a great many takes to be found floating around in the flotsam and jetsam of football opinion in the wake of West Ham’s disallowed equaliser against Arsenal.

They range from the icy cold to the lukewarm to the provocatively spicy, but our absolute favourite was definitely this, nestled in among assorted emotionally mature adults declaring solemnly that the evils of VAR had finally killed the football forever, from Sky’s Rob Dorsett.

Arguments against technology in football put to bed. An incident which has biggest impact ever on PL title and relegation. Firstly – ball over the line. Ref’s watch alerts. Then, despite the magnitude, VAR reaches correct decision. In the olden days… #whufc #thfc #afc #mcfc — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) May 10, 2026

We truly think it might be the most adorable thing we’ve ever read. First of all, we’re really not sure there was an argument that needed putting to bed about goal-line technology and referee watch alerts. But sure, one in the eye for the haters there.

Still, let’s just take a quick glance around the main football content sites this morning to see just how thoroughly all debate around the use of VAR has now been ended with such utter finality by the unanimous agreement of all involved.

There is absolutely no dissent to be found in any of the morning’s headlines. It is indeed the glorious day the game’s overlords have been waiting for. At last, the luddites have been crushed. All now agree completely that VAR has saved the football and there will be no more argument, dissent and controversy from this day forth.

Truly, there is not one headline to be found questioning the all-knowing righteousness of our technology overlords.

Well, apart from this one, but there’s always going to be one contrarian, isn’t there?

West Ham to make official complaint over Arsenal controversy after VAR disallows late goal

And, fine, there’s also this…

Arsenal VAR carnage sees rule change demanded by ex-Premier League official

And, okay, you could argue this doesn’t exactly sound like all the arguments have been put to bed…

Jarrod Bowen furiously lashes out at VAR after West Ham denied late equaliser vs Arsenal

And nor does this, okay…

Furious Peter Schmeichel makes Arsenal hypocrisy allegations as he rages at VAR

Or this one, to be fair…

DODGE CITY How Premier League table would look without VAR with Man City in pole position ahead of Arsenal in title race

And even we must concede that these fans don’t seem to have got the memo that all such arguments have now been put to bed…

VAR-CICAL! VAR should have given West Ham PENALTY with three players being held as goal against Arsenal was disallowed, fans claim

And, look, it would be remiss of us not to note that there is also this headline at something called ‘The Sun’? No, we’ve never heard of it before either, but they don’t seem certain all is squared away forever…

UNBELIE-VAR-BLE The controversial moment that could have decided the Premier League title from all angles after Arsenal’s VAR escape

Or here…

VARSENAL West Ham 0 Arsenal 1: VAR rules OUT Callum Wilson’s 95th-minute goal in major controversy as Gunners storm towards title

And this doesn’t sound very put-to-beddish…

Arsenal match plunged into controversy as video evidence of ‘VAR mistake’ emerges

And nor does one if we’re being scrupulously fair about it…

West Ham to launch official PGMOL complaint with two issues over Arsenal VAR controversy

And n… well, you get the idea with that.

Wrestle mania

Keep in mind Dorsett’s assertion that all arguments against technology have been put to bed by that late decision at the London Stadium when considering the following from the normally more thoughtful Daily Express.

The Premier League have exposed themselves with calamitous VAR blunder – it has to stop

It’s a strong headline, but it gets better when we get to the specifics of yesterday’s decision.

Let’s get one thing clear: if a referee is ruling that sort of goal out for a foul, the entire Premier League season needs to be replayed.

We then get into a lengthy dissection of the various fouls and wrestling offences being committed by various players from both teams at what is now quite a standard Barclays corner.

It’s a point 16 Conclusions made upon these very pages that isolating one foul from all that can feel arbitrary, and that corners have been a largely ungovernable mess all season. And Arsenal are not bit-part players in that. But it was also the decisive foul that had the most direct impact on proceedings.

While we agree there is a need to do… something about corners, we’re also not sure that ‘the entire Premier League season needs to be replayed’ is that useful a conclusion after a foul has been given for something the same article grudgingly concedes:

In isolation, the incident involving West Ham’s Pablo and Arsenal’s David Raya is a foul. It’s impossible to argue against it. The attacker is holding Raya’s arm, with the goalkeeper prevented from catching the ball.

In isolation, replaying the entire Premier League season does seem a bit over the top as a response to some officials deciding a foul was in fact a foul.

View to a Kyl

The good news just keeps coming for Arsenal, who as well as closing in on the Premier League title now basically have the summer signing of Kylian Mbappe in the bag.

Over to football.london for the latest there.

Arsenal handed path to dream Kylian Mbappe transfer as Real Madrid star walks out

Now, we don’t entirely mind a bit of mischief here. It’s perfectly reasonable to deduce all is not well for Mbappe at Real Madrid, and Arsenal are literally one game away from becoming European champions. It’s not that absurd that they’d be interested.

We do think that, European champions or not, the path may still be quite a crowded one, though.

But still, the European champions thing is key. That’s according to Emmanuel Petit, who is the source of this apparent ‘path’ to a ‘dream’ transfer.

That path is: winning the Champions League would be a big deal and send a big message. It’s not wrong, but it’s not that compelling.

Especially when even Petit’s attempts to convince himself are so, well, unconvincing. After talking himself into the idea for some time, he eventually concludes:

“Arsenal would love Kylian Mbappe and he’d be perfect on their left wing. “The only reason I think Mbappe will stay at Real Madrid is because if he leaves without winning a trophy it would make his move a failure. “Mbappe has a huge ego so he will probably want to stay and to prove the opposite. I’m pretty sure about that. I don’t see him leaving Madrid, probably the biggest club in the world, unless the decision is made for him.”

This path Arsenal have been handed does rather appear to have all dog dirts and stinging nettles on it.