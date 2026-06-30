Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in PSG star Bradley Barcola.

According to reports, Arsenal have been ‘given encouragement’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, who is also linked with Liverpool.

So far this summer, Arsenal have only made one signing, having bought Piero Hincapie permanently for around £40m following his loan spell from Bayer Leverkusen.

But the Premier League champions are not going to stop there, with it widely reported that their priority is to sign a new winger and centre-midfielder this summer.

Mikel Arteta arguably needs a new winger more than a centre-midfielder, and they have been linked with several potential options.

This includes Aston Villa and England standout Morgan Rogers, but Arsenal have been dealt a blow in the pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

This is because journalist Matt Law has reported that ‘Aston Villa value Arsenal and Chelsea target Rogers at £130million’, while ‘the club do not want to sell him’.

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This may lead to Arsenal signing an alternative, and a new report from BBC journalist Sami Mokbel claims they are set to turn to PSG star Barcola.

The talented winger has been heavily linked with an exit from PSG in recent weeks because he was only a bit-part player last season, while they now appear set to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool were also targeting Diomande and it has been reported that they are now trying to sign Barcola, though they face competition from Arsenal.

Arsenal ‘given encouragement’ to sign Bradley Barcola

According to Mokbel, Arsenal are ‘considering’ Barcola as an alternative to Rogers, with it noted that they are ‘expected to step up their interest in Barcola this week after receiving encouragement that the forward could be available this summer’.

READ MORE: Liverpool still benefit as PSG wingers reassigned after Diomande capture



The same report claims Arsenal are also plotting a surprise move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who is set to become a free agent.

The report explains:

‘Arsenal also have a strong interest in Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. There is a doubt over current second-choice keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future heading into next season, resulting in Arsenal exploring the market for a replacement. Meslier, who has lost his place as number one at Leeds, is out of contract this summer and the 26-year-old is available on a free transfer.’

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