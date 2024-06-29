Arsenal told to sign unwanted Man Utd man who ‘everyone is pointing the finger at’

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva thinks the Gunners should sign Man Utd midfielder Casemiro in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international had a positive first season at Old Trafford despite former players and pundits questioning the £70m fee the Red Devils paid for his services from Real Madrid.

Casemiro was either unavailable, in poor form or played out of position in the 2023/24 campaign with the 32-year-old contributing five goals and three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

But there are rumours that he is now unwanted at Man Utd with the Red Devils looking to offload him amid interest from Saudi Pro League sides.

Arsenal icon Gilberto thinks the criticism of Casemiro over the last year has been harsh with everyone “pointing the finger at him, blaming him” for Man Utd’s poor season.

Gilberto said: “At Manchester United, we have to analyse the team itself and not players individually like Casemiro.

“Manchester United didn’t have a good season until the very end, they had a few good performances but having a bad season like that impacts everyone.

“At times I have seen him play out of his position and play as a centre-back. The team itself had to deal a lot with injuries as well which was very tough for the manager, but very tough for the squad as well.

“Some players are impacted more than others and I was honestly surprised by how battered Casemiro was by pundits and commentators.

“The season before last they loved him and now everyone is pointing the finger at him, blaming him for Manchester United’s season.

“They need to just calm down and see the whole picture. You have to look at how United were performing as a team.

“Look at the whole picture and then you see the effect of it. For me, Casemiro is still a good player. I don’t know whether he’s going to stay or not in the club, but he’s a player I would love to have on my team.

“I think he still has the ability and capacity to stay in the Premier League, whether he’s going to be in United or any other club. It depends what he and the club want to do. I hope he can find a club that matches his expectations.”

And Gilberto thinks the Brazilian could even do a job at his former club Arsenal, he added: “Casemiro could be a good fit for Arsenal, let’s wait and see what happens.

“It would be very interesting if Thomas Partey left the club. If that spot becomes available then it would be interesting to see Casemiro there, he would bring a very strong and stable option to their midfield.”