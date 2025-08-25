According to reports, Arsenal face a ‘significant blow’ after Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were forced off with injuries against Leeds United.

Arsenal made a statement on Saturday evening as they beat newly-promoted Leeds United 5-0 in their first home game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

The Gunners were not at their best on the opening day as they edged past Manchester United, but they turned on the style against Leeds as Viktor Gyokeres and Jurrien Timber scored braces in their emphatic victory.

However, it was not all positive for the north London outfit as Saka and Odegaard suffered injuries and could not complete the match.

Speaking post-match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted he was fearful about his two players.

Arteta said: “Yeah, that was the negative of the day. Martin, first off, he felt his shoulder when he landed and we don’t know [the severity].

“We’ll have to do a scan tomorrow to understand.

“Bukayo, when he was running with the ball and wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring so let’s see.

“It’s the other hamstring, not the same one that he had his previous injury.”

Asked if he could provide more details on the injuries to Odegaard and Saka, Arteta replied: “I don’t know, obviously I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet. But for Bukayo to come off… for sure, it looks like something that is significant.”

This is worrying for Arsenal as their next Premier League is against title rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

A report from The Times points out that it would be a ‘significant blow’ if Arsenal are without Saka and Odegaard for the Liverpool match, though they have been given a ‘boost’.

It is claimed that Saka’s injury is ‘not as bad as first feared’, while the ‘early indications’ show that Odeagrd will ‘also avoid an extended absence’.

This news emerged after each player had a ‘scan on Sunday’, though ‘it is unclear whether they will miss the Liverpool fixture’.

New signing Eberechi Eze could fill the void left by either player, with Arteta explaining why the club made a move to sign the £60m England international.

“He has the capacity to create these magic moments,” Arteta said.

“He can do it from different positions, different situations. He’s got that flair, he’s got that charisma as well about him that is very contagious.

“He can play different positions. We know he can play as an attacking midfielder, right or left. He doesn’t care. He plays shifted off the left as well. He’s very comfortable there. We’ll gather information again the moment he’s on that pitch and starts to link and feel connection with people. I’m sure we will find the right place for him.

“He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today. His journey, his mentality and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club.”