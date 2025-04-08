Arsenal given ‘significant boost’ with £60m target ‘less likely’ to join Man Utd, Chelsea this summer

According to reports, Arsenal have been given a ‘significant boost’ amid Benjamin Sesko’s stance on moving to the Premier League this summer.

Sesko has been heavily linked with the Gunners over the past couple of years and he reportedly came close to joining the Premier League giants during the 2024 summer window.

The 21-year-old was Arsenal‘s top target, but he opted to commit to RB Leipzig for another season and penned a contract extension.

The Slovenia international has 19 goals and six assists in his 39 appearances this season and he remains on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal did not sign an alternative last summer and they also failed to land a striker in January, so they are crying out for a new striker ahead of the next transfer window.

The Gunners are also linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who are contenders to be this year’s top scorer in Europe.

However, a report from GiveMeSport claims Arsenal are ‘among Sesko’s most likely destinations’ and they have been ‘handed a significant boost’.

Sesko is said to be ‘keen to seal a move to Arsenal this summer’, while Man Utd and Chelsea are ‘less likely’ to sign the talented forward.

‘He has given indications that he is prepared to embark on a fresh challenge having seen Leipzig drop out of the Champions League qualification places during a difficult campaign in the Bundesliga.’

