Simeone makes incredible Arsenal claim after Atletico Madrid are beaten

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone insists that Arsenal are the “best team” that his side have faced this season after the Spanish side were knocked out of the Champions League.

It has been a brilliant week for the Gunners so far with the Premier League title now firmly back in their control after Manchester City drew 3-3 against Everton on Monday night.

And Bukayo Saka’s 44th minute goal on Tuesday night sent Arsenal to their first Champions League final for 20 years, with the Gunners now dreaming of an incredible double.

After Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 to go through to the final 2-1 on aggregate, Simeone – who comes up against Barcelona and Real Madrid domestically – insists Arsenal are the “best team” that his side have faced this season.

When asked whether he thought Atletico Madrid were unlucky to reach the final, Simeone said: “Well if we got knocked out it’s because our opponents deserved to get through.

“They took their big chance in the first-half and they deserved to get through. I feel calm, I feel peaceful.

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“We weren’t clinical enough with the situations we were in. We improved in the second-half. There were things that could’ve gone our way but they didn’t.

“We gave it our all and now we have to accept the place that we are in. Thanks to our supporters and players I feel proud to be where we are right now.

“I said we wanted to compete and we have done that. Unfortunately we haven’t won anything but we have got to places that are hard to get to.

“Arsenal were the better team over these two legs, they are the best team we have faced this season. They play with a rhythm and a conviction that is very difficult to contain.”

Simeone: Arsenal have incredible financial power

Speaking about Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in his post-match press conference, Simeone added: “I think Mikel has done an incredible job at Arsenal.

“He’s been trying to get to this point for a long time, to reach the Champions League and to win the league.

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“They have incredible financial power, and that’s linked to what they’re doing, I’m really pleased for them. They deserve it. They’ve been working very hard for many years.”

Arsenal will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final, which will be held on May 30 in Budapest, and Simeone insisted that his side showed the Gunners “too much respect” in the first half.

Simeone continued: “Whoever wins is always the best team. They won it and congratulations to them. Of course, we are sad and angry but that’s football.

“The second half was good. Maybe we showed them a little bit too much respect in the first and were afraid to play. It was good after that but not enough to progress to the final.

“It’s unlucky for us and we’re upset but it’s life. Arsenal were better and they’re in the final.”

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