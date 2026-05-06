Alan Shearer during his role as a pundit on Amazon Prime.

Legendary Premier League striker Alan Shearer has picked out Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres for his “exceptional” display against Atletico Madrid.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game to give Arsenal a place in their first Champions League final for 20 years as they overcame Atleti 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Arsenal have had a great week as they took back control of the Premier League title race and ensured they could do a famous double when they face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Summer signing Gyokeres has received lots of criticism this season for not providing enough in his overall performances but he produced a wonderful display for the team against Atletico Madrid.

Former England striker Shearer picked out Gyokeres for special praise after noticing the Swede giving the Atletico Madrid centre-backs a torrid time all evening.

Shearer said on Prime Video: “Apart from that miss his centre forward play has been superb.

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“His running off the ball, his hold up play for his team, taking knocks all night and making runs… he really has been exceptional.

“It’s exactly the type of performance his team needed from him and something to build on. He offered Arsenal so much tonight.”

Shearer: Arsenal had to fight and scrap for every ball

On Arsenal’s overall performance, Shearer added: “It wasn’t a vintage performance but it didn’t have to be.

“It had to be a performance to get them to a Champions League and that’s exactly what they delivered.

“They had to fight and scrap for every ball tonight and when they got the chance to score they did. That was enough to get them through to the final, so well done Arsenal.

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“They’re so close to making history now, they have one final and three league games to do something this club has never done and win an incredible double.

“It’s a very, very promising position and this will do a lot for their confidence and belief.”

Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was also impressed by Gyokeres’ display and had him down as the “best player” on the night.

Sturridge said: “The drive and tenacity of the players [is what impressed most]. Lewis-Skelly was brilliant, controlling pace and the play.

“But Gyokeres was the best player tonight for me. He took so much pressure off the defenders, when you launch it up top thinking can it stick, can you hold it up for us?

“He did it all for them. Those are the performances that define top players.”

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