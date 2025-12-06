The injury problems are mounting for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as one Gunners star will miss their clash with Aston Villa on Saturday and ‘could be out for at least six weeks’.

Arsenal are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and six clear of Aston Villa in third ahead of their game against Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park on Saturday.

Declan Rice is a doubt for that game after picking up a calf issue against Brentford on Wednesday, but while Mikel Arteta delivered good news with regard to his star midfielder, the Gunners coach faces something of a centre-back conundrum.

Gabriel remains on the sidelines amid hope he will see some minutes before Christmas and so too does William Saliba, who Arteta says is “days” from a return.

“Let’s see, we have another training session this afternoon,” Arteta said when asked whether Rice will be fit to play against Aston Villa on Saturday.

“Every hour is going to be very important to see the availability of the players so after that we will decide who travels.

On Cristhian Mosquera, he added: “That’s the one that is more complicated we have to do another test today to see where we are with him.”

But BBC Sport claim Mosquera, who’s impressed having filled in for Gabriel and Saliba with fellow summer signing Piero Hincapie, ‘could be out for at least six weeks’ after suffering an ankle injury against Brentford.

Arsenal have had limited recovery time between Wednesday’s match against Brentford and Saturday’s game at Villa, with an insider on X claiming they are ‘furious’ about the ‘scheduling’ of their next game.

‘Arsenal management is furious about the scheduling of the Saturday lunchtime kickoff against Aston Villa according to sources, especially after a demanding match on Wednesday night,’ they said on X.

‘It’s December, a month packed with fixtures, and the physical and mental toll on players is immense. They’re pushing the limits, and it’s not just about fatigue; it’s about player welfare.

‘The quick turnaround leaves little time for recovery, and in a league as competitive as the Premier League, that can make all the difference.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Do ‘last big contracts’ kill all motivation for big-name footballers?

👉 Arteta’s ‘very clear’ decision on two Arsenal stars proves their biggest problem in PL title race

👉 Hargreaves claims Arsenal have the ‘four best’ players in the Premier League in one position

Arteta has also admitted that he is keen to give his players “extra” time to recover during their packed schedule.

“Whenever it is possible to help and give players an extra day or hours to fulfil their maximum potential, let’s do it. That’s it.

“But we are ready for tomorrow’s game, that’s for sure.”