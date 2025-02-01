Arsenal will reportedly be forced to pay an ‘extra £50million’ if they are to get Benjamin Sesko now compared to in the summer, when RB Leipzig will be forced to let him go much cheaper.

Arsenal have a number of striker options on their shortlist at the moment by the looks. Reports have linked them with Sesko, Mathys Tel and Ollie Watkins.

Tel rejected Tottenham in favour of staying with Bayern Munich, though Manchester United and Aston Villa remain ‘concrete options’ for him, and Villa want to keep Watkins after the sale of Jhon Duran.

Sesko has been a long-term target so is not likely to drop off the radar, but there’s a catch in pursuit of him, when it comes to the price.

Indeed, The Independent states if he were to be sold now, RB Leipzig’s Champions League chase – they’re fifth in the Bundesliga – means Arsenal would have to pay ‘an extra £50million’ to get him now instead of in the summer.

By that point, it seems Sesko would cost just £60million. Reports have him at that price, along with the suggestion he’s come to a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig to leave in the summer, after choosing to remain last summer.

It is little surprise that the Bundesliga outfit would hike up the price for a man who can clearly help them towards their goals, having already scored eight goals and assisted another two in 18 league games this term.

Only seven players have outscored Sesko in the Bundesliga this season, and he’s in the company of the top players at the sides Leipzig would like to overcome in order to confirm Champions League football.

That said, if Arsenal are to land a star striker this winter, it’s unlikely that it’ll be Sesko, and with options dropping off the table, it’s unclear who they might be able to get.

