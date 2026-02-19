Arsenal star accused of ‘panicking’ in Wolves draw as Man City will ‘really fancy it now’

Arsenal legend Alan Smith insists Manchester City will be “really fancying it now” after the Gunners draw 2-2 against Wolves on Wednesday evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Molineux as Man City have the chance to move within two points of Arsenal on Saturday when they host Newcastle United.

Hugo Bueno and Tom Edozie cancelled out goals from Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapie as Wolves stamped out the Gunners lead in the fourth minute of injury time.

Man City now also have their title chances in their own hands as they have to play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in April and Smith reckons the Gunners are showing signs of nerves.

Smith told Sky Sports: “It feels like a pivotal moment, a vital one, and maybe a turning point. We’ll wait and see.

“Obviously, it’s in Manchester City’s hands now but having been two goals up against the team that’s rock bottom on nine points, it’s not good enough for a team trying to win the title.

READ: Arsenal the mirror image of their monochrome manager as Gooners turn on Arteta

“And the way things unravelled at the end with Trossard just trying to waste time and then David Raya panicking, he came out when he didn’t need to come out it doesn’t bode well for Arsenal being able to handle the pressure.

“There is clearly a lot of nerves within the camp, the whole situation seems to be getting the better of them. It did tonight and going forward but it doesn’t bode well.

“It’s a big job for Mikel Arteta now to calm things down, he’s got a big job on his hands. They’ve got to settle down.

“We’ve spoken often about them being the best team or squad in the league but that word “bottle” will be used quite a bit over the next few days.

“Man City will be thinking they can feel our breath on the shoulder and with their experience, with Guardiola’s experience, they’ll be really fancying it now.

“Obviously, it’s a big game against Newcastle for them at the weekend, but they can almost feel the nerves of the Arsenal team watching that tonight.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Top ten biggest Premier League title bottlejobs: Where would 2025/26 Arsenal vintage rank?

* Arteta era ‘defined’ by the bottle as Arsenal ‘bundle to feed generations’

* Merson ‘half-scared’ Arsenal are going to bottle the title as Arteta ‘shocked’ him



Speaking in the post-match press conference, Arteta reflected on the draw, he said: “Extremely disappointed, obviously, with the result, with the way the game ended, but we have to blame ourselves.

“I think the performance in the second half didn’t show anything close to the standards that are required in this league to win, with the margin that I think should have existed today, especially in the manner that we played the first half. It’s a moment of disappointment.

“We all want to talk a lot about how we’re feeling, but it’s not the moment to do that, because anything that we do has to always and only be with the intention to help the team. Right now I think we have to swallow that frustration.

“When you are at this level and at the top, you need to take the hit, because today we deserve them as well, and move on as quickly as possible, because on Sunday we have a big game coming up.”

READ NEXT: Anatomy of a Bottle Job: Eight factors to separate the true choke from a mere collapse