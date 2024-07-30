Sociedad send message to Arsenal over Merino transfer as Gunners target Man City fan favourite

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay insists the Spanish club are determined to keep Mikel Merino amid strong interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have completed two signings so far this summer with the permanent arrival of David Raya from Brentford, after he spent last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, and Italy international Riccardo Calafiori joining from Bologna.

But Arsenal are not done there this summer with Mikel Arteta desperate to bring in a new midfielder to compliment his current squad and Real Sociedad’s Merino has emerged as their top target in recent weeks.

There have been rumours that Arsenal are now ‘prepared to attack’ for Merino following the signing of Calafiori but Real Sociedad president Aperribay insists they will attempt to keep the Spain international.

“We are aware that Merino has offers, and we know them,” Aperribay told Mundo Deportivo.

“The conversation with him and those around him has been very sincere and hopefully his decision is to stay, he already knows that we want him to stay.

“He has had a renewal offer for some time. And if not, we will try to negotiate the best way out for Real.

“Whether [it is his release] clause or not, what we think is that the club has to look to the future. Try to be stronger every year or every day.

“You don’t have to hide behind a contract when a player tells you that he wants to take advantage of an opportunity. Daily work makes us stronger.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 PSG pave way for huge Arsenal signing as Gunners ‘return’ to race after French club ‘pull out’

👉 Why ‘the wheels may come off’ Arsenal title challenge before inevitable ‘bottling’

👉 Mikel Arteta reveals which Arsenal star has ‘point to prove’ – ‘you can see in his eyes’

And journalist Charles Watts – who has covered Arsenal for many years – reckons the Gunners “will step up their interest” in Merino soon.

Watts wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’m fully expecting Arsenal to step up their attempts to bolster their midfield now their move for Riccardo Calafiori has been confirmed.

“We know that Mikel Merino is a player they like. The club had identified him as a target before the Euros and his brief performances for Spain in Germany only confirmed that he is a player who could make an impact in the Premier League.

“There is believed to be rival interest in Merino from clubs in Spain, as he is expected to be available at a good price due to his contract status at Real Sociedad.

“But I do think Arsenal will step up their interest in the 28-year-old having finally secured the signature of Calafiori.

“There have been links to other midfielders. I’ve seen Fabian Ruiz mentioned recently. That’s not one I’ve heard anything on myself yet, but he is a fine player of course.

“I still think Merino is the main target though and he would be a fine addition. He would add versatility, which is so important to any signing who comes in under Mikel Arteta.

“Physically, he looks well suited to the Premier League and along with Calafiori, looks like he could really bolster Arsenal’s left-sided options for the new season.”

Arsenal are also looking to provide some competition in the wide areas and a report in Sky Germany has claimed that the Gunners want former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and are ‘watching his situation very closely’.

Sane and Arteta ‘know each other from their time together at Manchester City and have a great relationship’ and Arsenal ‘sense their chance’ with Sane’s contract coming to an end in the summer of 2025.