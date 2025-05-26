Solskjaer holds ‘positive’ meeting to sign Arsenal star who Arteta wants to keep

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has held ‘positive’ talks over a potential move to link up with Ole Gunner Solskjaer at Besiktas this summer, according to reports.

The Ghana international is out of contract at the end of June and he is yet to agree fresh terms to renew his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta confirmed on Sunday that Jorginho is one of four players leaving Arsenal this summer but the Gunners are hoping Partey stays.

Speaking about Partey’s situation at the club this week, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Yeah. In regards to Thomas, consistency-wise, it’s been his best season. I think the way he’s played, performed, his availability has been exceptional, and he’s a really important player for us.”

When asked if Partey wanted to stay at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta replied: “Yes.”

But now Turkish outlet Fanatik claim that Besiktas have ‘contacted’ Partey’s agent and the ‘first meeting was positive’ between the two parties.

It is understood that Partey ‘is eager to open a new page in his career’ and now Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas has ‘accelerated its work for a midfield transfer’.

They are ‘currently the only club to have made an official move for Partey’ and the Besiktas ‘management wants to finalise this transfer in a short time with the approval of the technical staff.’

Whether Partey wants to leave Arsenal or not is debatable with Football Insider‘s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke insisting that the Gunners are getting closer to agreeing a new deal for the midfielder.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “There’s growing optimism that a deal can be reached to see Partey remain at the Emirates.

“[Arteta] has come out and said that the Ghana International has been one of the best players for Arsenal this season, so he really wants him to stay at the club.

“It’ll probably be about the length of the contract… but there is confidence that Thomas Partey will remain at Arsenal.

“There is some interest elsewhere obviously, because if he does become available as a free agent there’ll be a lot of takers for Thomas Partey.

“There’s been talk that Atletico Madrid are interested, as well as a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia… I would expect there’s confidence that they can get that deal done.”

Widespread reports have indicated that Arsenal already have a replacement for Jorginho lined up with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi set to join.

