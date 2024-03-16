Souness rates chance of Arsenal ‘bottlers’ beating Liverpool, Man City to the Premier League title

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness insists Arsenal must keep winning to “get that monkey off their back about being title bottlers”.

The Gunners beat Brentford 2-1 last weekend to go top of the Premier League table before a 1-1 draw between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City saw them remain at the summit.

Arsenal to shake off ‘bottlers’ tag?

Arsenal have been in incredible form in the Premier League since the turn of the year, winning all eight of their league matches, while they also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League by beating Porto on penalties.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, while the two clubs are ahead of Man City by a single point in one of the most entertaining title races in Premier League history.

Arsenal pushed Man City all the way last season but Pep Guardiola’s side were just too strong in the end and Souness thinks the Gunners “look richer” for that “experience”.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Souness said: “They did bottle the title race last year, there’s no other way of putting it, but they look richer for the experience now.

“They’re showing no nerves even if they are not on top in a game, they’re playing with freedom and they have quality all over the pitch.

“They seem a tighter group. I’m a big fan of Martin Odegaard. There’s nothing to dislike about him.

“I’m just not sure if Mikel Arteta goes too far with his antics on the touchline. There’s a fine dividing line between being passionate or stepping into trouble.”

On how they can end questions about their mentality, Souness added: “For Arsenal, they’ve had a fabulous year but the only way to get that monkey off their back about being title bottlers is to carry on winning. That’s when criticism of their mentality will stop.”

Declan Rice has been one of the main reasons for Arsenal’s brilliant form this season with the England international providing energy and steel in Arteta’s midfield.

And former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon doesn’t think any other player has had a bigger impact than Rice on the Gunners’ form this season.

Dixon told Bet Victor:”People have stopped talking about Declan Rice’s price tag now, which shows how brilliantly he’s coped with that pressure and how brilliantly he’s performed. His performances have been absolutely outstanding since signing for Arsenal.

“There’s probably no-one in the Premier League that’s made more of an impact this season for their club, be that a new signing or not, just through his performances. His positional play and what he gives the team has been absolutely outstanding. He’s made a massive difference to that Arsenal midfield and the whole team in general.”

Dixon: Kai Havertz will get better and better for Arsenal

Another summer signing Kai Havertz has come in for criticism at times this term but he has been showing recently why Arteta and Edu put so much faith in his signing.

Dixon added: “I can see Kai Havertz continuing to get better and better for Arsenal. I was always saying to give him time when everyone was criticising him earlier this season and questioning how much he cost and why Arsenal signed him. He’s still young, still learning where his best position is – Mikel Arteta has moved him around a bit.

“He’s always been a very talented footballer, you can see that in him, but sometimes he didn’t look very happy when he first came to Arsenal or Chelsea. He seems quite a shy person and sometimes it takes a while to settle in.

“We’re now seeing better from him but I still think there’s more to come from Kai, but that’s only a plus for Arsenal. Playing in a team like this, if you can’t start to feel good about yourself then you shouldn’t be playing, and he certainly looks as if he’s enjoying his football a bit more now at Arsenal.”