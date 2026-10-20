Souness brands Arsenal star Saka ‘a cheat’ with ex-Prem striker in agreement

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been accused of being a “cheat” by Liverpool legend Graeme Souness after the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Arsenal man is the second-most fouled player in the Premier League this season behind England team-mate Elliot Anderson, who moved to Manchester City in the summer.

Saka has previously faced criticism over going down too easily after being challenged, and ex-Liverpool midfielder Souness has made his feelings known to Arsenal fan Piers Morgan.

Souness told Piers Morgan Uncensored: “Your man Saka dives all over the place. I don’t want to hear about him. The minute he looks like losing possession, he’s down. He simulates a foul. Anyone who simulates a foul in my book would be a cheat.

“He dives when he should be staying on his feet. He’s not alone. So Saka gets tackled, he screams as he’s going down. The referee thinks there’s nothing in that but wait a minute, he’s stayed down. And then worse than that, everyone in the immediate area – all Arsenal players – put their hands up and scream foul.

“The referee at that point panics and blows his whistle when it wasn’t a foul – his first instinct was the right one. But he blows a foul because he’s thinking, wait a minute, something I’m not understanding here.

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“Simulation is a form of cheating, yes. But it’s all over football today. If you asked 100 people what is it you dislike about the modern game, 50 per cent would say simulation, another 50 per cent would say VAR.”

‘I agree with Graeme Souness’ about Arsenal star – Agbonlahor

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that he agrees with Souness that Saka “does like to throw himself on the floor”.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “When I watch Saka, fantastic player, (but) I think he’s limited and could never be an elite player like Lamine Yamal or [Michael] Olise.

“But he does throw himself on the floor.

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“But he’s not the only one. It’s the majority of Premier League players now. Any little touch, rolling around on the floor.

“I am seeing more and more referees not giving it.

“But Saka, I agree with Graeme Souness, he does like to throw himself on the floor.”

On Arsenal’s performance against Nottingham Forest over the weekend, Agbonlahor added: “I was bored, I was not entertained.

“It was slow… that’s not entertaining football.

“It makes me think to myself, the next time Arsenal are on, no thank you.

“Out of all the games this week in the Champions League, Arsenal is not the game I will be watching. For me, they’re no closer to winning the Champions League.”

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