Sources ‘very close to Arsenal’ insist that £40m defender will ‘start’ under Arteta next season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta plans to start Jurrien Timber at left-back next season as Riccardo Calafiori’s role is also revealed by a journalist.

The Gunners have only made one permanent signing so far this summer transfer window with the arrival of David Raya from Brentford after he impressed on loan last season.

Widespread reports indicate that Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Bologna centre-back Calafiori with the Italy international agreeing personal terms over a potential move.

It is understood that a medical will happen at some point this week with Arsenal expecting ‘definitive white smoke’ very soon after agreeing a deal worth an initial €40m plus an additional €5m in add-ons.

It seems unlikely that Calafiori would start ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba – who have formed a brilliant partnership over the last couple of seasons – but journalist Steve Kay insists that the Italian could replace Gabriel.

Timber – who missed most of last season with a ruptured cruciate ligament injury after signing for £40m from Ajax last summer – could also be in for a starting berth, according to Kay.

Kay said (via TBR Football): “I’m blessed to know people who are very close to Arsenal, and Timber looks like he is going to start at left-back. The word is that Calafiori is being brought in either as competition for Gabriel or as a replacement for him.”

Timber has revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been “very supportive” during his injury and since the Netherlands international has come back into the fold.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Timber said: “Last year when we were here he [Mikel Arteta] was very supportive already. And I have to say during my injury as well. It helps to have such a manager like him.

“Obviously it is [a big blow getting injured after moving to Arsenal], especially at the start. I have to say, at the same time, I just moved to another club, I moved to Arsenal. You have to look at how lucky you are as well, and that is the way I looked at it last year. I had time to work with some fantastic physios, I had good people around me and my team-mates were great.”

Arsenal missed out on the Premier League title on the final day of last season with Manchester City pipping them to first place by two points to lift their fourth consecutive championship under Pep Guardiola.

On the Gunners’ hopes of potential title glory next term, Timber added: “You said almost perfect, this season we need to make it perfect. Hopefully we are going to end up with some prizes at the end of the season. Lets see, we start from here in the USA, we have some nice games ahead and then we go.”