Arsenal ‘throw spanner in the works’ in Chelsea blow as Arteta ‘weighs up move’ for Everton star

Jordan Pickford and Jason Steele have both been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are weighing up a surprise move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Mikel Arteta seeks a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, according to reports.

Pickford has been one of the Toffees’ stand-out players in recent seasons, helping them stay in the Premier League with his excellent performances.

His form at club level has always carried over to the international stage as well, establishing himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for Gareth Southgate’s England.

Signed for around £25million from Sunderland in 2017, the 30-year-old has been well worth the money and is a rare hit in the transfer market from Everton.

The 60-cap England shot-stopper has been linked with a few clubs over the years, mainly Chelsea, but has never seemed close to leaving Goodison Park at any point.

If Pickford was to leave Everton, you would absolutely expect it to be for a club where he will be the first-choice goalkeeper.

Arsenal ‘weighing up move’ for Everton man ‘expected’ to leave in summer

Despite that expectation, our friends over at TEAMtalk have reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Pickford this summer.

‘Weighing up a move’ for the Everton player, Arteta is a fan as Pickford ‘is excellent with the ball at his feet and has an incredible passing range for a keeper’.

Interestingly, it is claimed that the ex-Sunderland youngster is ‘expected to be sold this summer’ due to Everton’s financial problems.

Chelsea are keen on signing Pickford and making him their No. 1 ahead of Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic but Arsenal are now prepared to ‘throw a spanner in the works’.

It is noted that should the Gunners beat their London rivals to Pickford’s signature, it could open the door for Aaron Ramsdale to join the Blues, who are reportedly looking at the England international ahead of the summer transfer window.

MORE ARSENAL TRANSFER NONSENSE FROM F365

👉 Arsenal, Chelsea boost as expert gives verdict on PSG sale – ‘It would depend on the offer’

👉 Arteta ‘seduces’ Arsenal target with Barcelona transfer ‘only a dream’ due to £51m demand

With Ramsdale expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the season, Arsenal have been linked with a host of goalkeepers to come in and play second fiddle to David Raya.

Arteta made the controversial call to replace Ramsdale with Raya at the start of 2023/24, a decision that has been justified over the course of the campaign.

Golden Glove winner Raya joined on loan from Brentford but the Gunners have a £27m buy option that will be triggered at the end of 23/24.

Arsenal want ex-goalkeeper or Brighton man to replace Ramsdale

With Pickford perhaps an overly ambitious transfer target, Arteta’s side have also been linked with former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

It is believed that the Spanish manager and director of football Edu Gaspar are prioritising a homegrown player as their Ramsdale replacement and Szczesny is a player who came through the Arsenal youth academy, so the Pole qualifies.

His wage demands are believed to be a stumbling block, as per Standard Sport, where it is reported that Brighton’s Jason Steele is a player the Gunners ‘may target’.

📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Pickford, Steele, Szczesny…will any join Arsenal this summer? Join the debate here.

The 33-year-old has been in and out of the Seagulls starting XI this season, consistently rotating with summer signing Bart Verbruggen.

There are several homegrown stars likely to leave Arsenal this summer, making the signing of one in goal a priority for Arteta, with Ramsdale expected to leave amidst interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The report claims that Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, James Hillson and Reiss Nelson could all depart this summer.

More: Arsenal news | Chelsea news | Everton news