Arsenal star has ‘special connection’ with Real Madrid amid transfer link as ‘conflict’ claim is made

Arsenal defender William Saliba has a ‘special connection’ with Real Madrid and wants to move to the La Liga giants, according to reports.

The Frenchman has been in brilliant form for the Gunners over the past couple of seasons with Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming one of the best centre-back partnerships in world football.

Saliba has helped Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title on a consistent basis, while they have had a brilliant showing in the Champions League this term.

The Gunners impressively knocked Real Madrid out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with Mikel Arteta’s men producing two wonderful performances to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Saliba’s performances have been attracting interest from the Spanish outfit with a recent report indicating Arsenal are now ‘willing to sell’ the France international if they get Aurelien Tchouameni in return.

When asked about interest from Real Madrid and the threat of Saliba leaving this summer, Arteta said last week: “I leave those kind of things more for [Arsenal sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to talk about.

“What I’m certain, because I had a conversation with him, that he’s so happy here, that he wants to continue with us, and what will happen in the future. Obviously it’s our negotiations and things that have to take time and process and [we have to] be on top of them.

“But I’m quite confident that William is very happy here and that’s the place that he wants to be.”

But French newspaper L’Equipe insist that Real Madrid have ‘been monitoring the development of Saliba, who is under contract until 2027, for several seasons’.

Real Madrid, ‘faced with weaknesses in this area of ​​the game in recent months, believe that the need in this position is clear’.

The report adds:

‘For several weeks, discussions have taken place between all parties. Internally, the path leading to Saliba is described as “concrete”. On the market, everyone knows that Real Madrid will try to recruit the Frenchman in the coming months or, at the latest, in the summer of 2026. ‘With weighty arguments: making him the leader of the rearguard, and this on a very long-term project. Saliba is, moreover, close to Kylian Mbappé. Without being from the same generation, the two players played at Bondy in their younger years.’

And the report insists that Saliba has said ‘yes’ to a move to Real Madrid but ‘there is no question of him entering into conflict with Arsenal’ in order to force a move away.

The detailed report insists that the Arsenal centre-back has ‘always maintained a special connection with the Spanish club, which he sees as the highest level achievable’.

But, publicly at least, Saliba is “happy” at the Emirates Stadium with the France international recently insisting that he still has improvements to make to his game.

Saliba said in March: “For me, I’m really happy here. I’ve been here for two years and a half as well. There is nothing. I’m happy here and I want to continue here.

“I want to win big things with Arsenal. If you leave this club without winning anything the fans will forget about you. I want to win big things here.

“I want to be one day the best defender in the world. I know I have to work a lot and to win trophies as well – but that’s my dream.“I think I am not so far, but I am not the best at the moment because, for me, this season I have not been so good. I have to review my season, I have to work on my game.

“But this season, I have not been so good. I have to watch especially my partner, Gabriel, who has been so, so good this season. There are a few [defenders better than me], but of course I have to focus on myself and work more.“My concentration [I need to improve], I have to score more and help my team more to win trophies.

“When you win trophies, you can say you’re the best. We didn’t win and this season I have not helped my team a lot to win trophies but we are still in the Champions League, the Premier League is not finished. So I have to push, to demand more of myself to help my team.”